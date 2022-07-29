ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

HackerNoon

Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXI

I was soon introduced into the presence of the magistrate, an old benevolent man with calm and mild manners. He looked upon me, however, with some degree of severity, and then, turning towards my conductors, he asked who appeared as witnesses on this occasion. Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus by...
HackerNoon

The Odyssey: Book XXIII

The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. BOOK XXIII. PENELOPE EVENTUALLY...
HackerNoon

Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 32

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XXXII.
LiveScience

14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved

There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
SCIENCE
Popculture

Martha Stewart Grieves Sudden Loss at Home With Musical Tribute

Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of some feathery members of her family this weekend. As the lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg's bestie shared on social media, her prized peacocks were brutally attacked by coyotes in "broad daylight." Stewart shared the video with a peculiar soundtrack choice, going with Marvin Gaye's seminal bedroom classic "Let'a Get it On." It works with peacocks given their nature, but Stewart does say she is unaware of why that song was chosen. Still, it is an odd addition when discussing a coyote tearing them apart in the light of day.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
HackerNoon

For the Story Teller: Chapter 12 - Making Over Stories

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XII - MAKING OVER STORIES.
HackerNoon

The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian

Seizing in his arms the friend so long and ardently desired, Dantès almost carried him towards the window, in order to obtain a better view of his features by the aid of the imperfect light that struggled through the grating. He was a man of small stature, with hair blanched rather by suffering and sorrow than by age. He had a deep-set, penetrating eye, almost buried beneath the thick gray eyebrow, and a long (and still black) beard reaching down to his breast. His thin face, deeply furrowed by care, and the bold outline of his strongly marked features, betokened a man more accustomed to exercise his mental faculties than his physical strength. Large drops of perspiration were now standing on his brow, while the garments that hung about him were so ragged that one could only guess at the pattern upon which they had originally been fashioned. The stranger might have numbered sixty or sixty-five years; but a certain briskness and appearance of vigor in his movements made it probable that he was aged more from captivity than the course of time. He received the enthusiastic greeting of his young acquaintance with evident pleasure, as though his chilled affections were rekindled and invigorated by his contact with one so warm and ardent. He thanked him with grateful cordiality for his kindly welcome, although he must at that moment have been suffering bitterly to find another dungeon where he had fondly reckoned on discovering a means of regaining his liberty.
The Guardian

Alan Grant obituary

When the comic book writer Alan Grant, who has died aged 73, was at school in Scotland in the 1950s, he was regularly beaten by his teachers for being left-handed, and frequently excluded for rebellious behaviour. So it is perhaps surprising that he went on to write celebrated runs of the adventures of two of the most authoritarian comic characters — Judge Dredd and Batman.
HackerNoon

The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 9

To set about getting rich in a scientific way, you do not try to apply your will power to anything outside of yourself. You have no right to do so, anyway. It is wrong to apply your will to other men and women, in order to get them to do what you wish done.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bullet Train, in theaters Friday, is a well-made vehicle, pun intended. However, the film is so intricate in its twisted narrative that it becomes more exhausting than fun. A hitman code named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) boards the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto to...
MOVIES
HackerNoon

Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1931: Table of Links

This eBook is for the use of anyone anywhere at no cost and with almost no restrictions whatsoever. It is part of the public domain. You may copy it, give it away or re-use it under the terms of the Project Gutenberg License included with this eBook or online at www.gutenberg.org, located at https://www.org/policy/license.html. The eBook is a free, electronic version of this article. Use it to help people with reading comprehension and vocabulary to understand the content of the book.
HackerNoon

Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech: Chapter 11 - Language and Literature

About HackerNoon Book Series: We bring you the most important technical, scientific, and insightful public domain books. This book is part of the public domain. Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech, by Edward Sapir is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Chapter XI: Language and Literature.
