Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus: Chapter XXI
I was soon introduced into the presence of the magistrate, an old benevolent man with calm and mild manners. He looked upon me, however, with some degree of severity, and then, turning towards my conductors, he asked who appeared as witnesses on this occasion. Frankenstein or, The Modern Prometheus by...
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language : Chapter IV - Humor
The Art Of Writing & Speaking The English Language Word-Study, by Sherwin Cody is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series.
The Odyssey: Book XXIII
The Odyssey, by Homer and translated by Samuel Butler is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. BOOK XXIII. PENELOPE EVENTUALLY...
Pride and Prejudice: Chapter 32
Pride and Prejudice, by Jane Austen is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter XXXII.
14 biggest historical mysteries that will probably never be solved
There are some historical mysteries that may never be solved, from the date that Jesus was born to the identity of Jack the Ripper to the location of Cleopatra's tomb. Sometimes, that's because the relevant excavated material has been lost or an archaeological site has been destroyed. Other times, it's because new evidence is unlikely to come forward or the surviving evidence is too vague to lead scholars to a consensus.
Popculture
Martha Stewart Grieves Sudden Loss at Home With Musical Tribute
Martha Stewart is mourning the loss of some feathery members of her family this weekend. As the lifestyle icon and Snoop Dogg's bestie shared on social media, her prized peacocks were brutally attacked by coyotes in "broad daylight." Stewart shared the video with a peculiar soundtrack choice, going with Marvin Gaye's seminal bedroom classic "Let'a Get it On." It works with peacocks given their nature, but Stewart does say she is unaware of why that song was chosen. Still, it is an odd addition when discussing a coyote tearing them apart in the light of day.
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
PopSugar
Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics
The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
For the Story Teller: Chapter 12 - Making Over Stories
For the Story Teller: Story Telling and Stories to Tell, by Carolyn Sherwin Bailey is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter XII - MAKING OVER STORIES.
A new Shakespeare plot: garden of Bard’s daughter to be recreated
Remedies used by healer Susanna Hall and her doctor husband will be planted at Stratford home
The Count of Monte Cristo, Illustrated: Chapter 16 - A Learned Italian
Seizing in his arms the friend so long and ardently desired, Dantès almost carried him towards the window, in order to obtain a better view of his features by the aid of the imperfect light that struggled through the grating. He was a man of small stature, with hair blanched rather by suffering and sorrow than by age. He had a deep-set, penetrating eye, almost buried beneath the thick gray eyebrow, and a long (and still black) beard reaching down to his breast. His thin face, deeply furrowed by care, and the bold outline of his strongly marked features, betokened a man more accustomed to exercise his mental faculties than his physical strength. Large drops of perspiration were now standing on his brow, while the garments that hung about him were so ragged that one could only guess at the pattern upon which they had originally been fashioned. The stranger might have numbered sixty or sixty-five years; but a certain briskness and appearance of vigor in his movements made it probable that he was aged more from captivity than the course of time. He received the enthusiastic greeting of his young acquaintance with evident pleasure, as though his chilled affections were rekindled and invigorated by his contact with one so warm and ardent. He thanked him with grateful cordiality for his kindly welcome, although he must at that moment have been suffering bitterly to find another dungeon where he had fondly reckoned on discovering a means of regaining his liberty.
Alan Grant obituary
When the comic book writer Alan Grant, who has died aged 73, was at school in Scotland in the 1950s, he was regularly beaten by his teachers for being left-handed, and frequently excluded for rebellious behaviour. So it is perhaps surprising that he went on to write celebrated runs of the adventures of two of the most authoritarian comic characters — Judge Dredd and Batman.
'Mika in Real Life' by Emiko Jean is our 'GMA' Book Club pick for August
The "Tokyo Ever After" author's latest novel will be released Aug. 9.
The Science of Getting Rich: Chapter 9
To set about getting rich in a scientific way, you do not try to apply your will power to anything outside of yourself. You have no right to do so, anyway. It is wrong to apply your will to other men and women, in order to get them to do what you wish done.
Movie review: 'Bullet Train' is one exhausting ticket
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bullet Train, in theaters Friday, is a well-made vehicle, pun intended. However, the film is so intricate in its twisted narrative that it becomes more exhausting than fun. A hitman code named Ladybug (Brad Pitt) boards the bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto to...
"Knots Landing" TV Icon Donna Mills is "Hot" Again in Jordan Peele's New "Nope" Movie
[Author's Note: Unless otherwise referenced, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]
Astounding Stories of Super-Science, March 1931: Table of Links
Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech: Chapter 11 - Language and Literature
Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech: Chapter 11 - Language and Literature
Language: An Introduction to the Study of Speech, by Edward Sapir is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. Chapter XI: Language and Literature.
Poem of the week: Sonnet LXX by Charlotte Smith
A lonely poet has been warned against a wandering ‘lunatic’ but feels more envy of his mental state than fear
