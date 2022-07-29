They said it: Best sound bites from the Eagles as training camp opens

The NFL Is back, which means Eagles football and a team that many around the league feel have a chance to be among the best in the NFC.

Players and coaches started to report on Monday and Tuesday, with the first practice being held on a gorgeous Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The start of training camp always offers exciting and intriguing soundbites, and this summer was no different.

Here are the best sounds from Eagles report day and the first practice.

Lane Johnson to make his Wrestlemania debut in 2024?

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lane Johnson is a huge wrestling fan, so it was only right that he help break the news that the WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The work comes first

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is the quote god, and he let it be known that the work comes first amid all of the preseason hype.

New appreciation for the game

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After missing most of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury, Brandon Graham has a new appreciation for the game.

It's Lit

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A.J. Brown wants everyone to know that its Hurts SZN.

How to do things

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DeVonta Smith has welcomed A.J. Brown to Philadelphia with open arms.

Feeling the passion

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman assembled a talented team, and he’s aware of the fan’s expectations.