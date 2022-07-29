ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

They said it: Best sound bites from the Eagles as training camp opens

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrjAA_0gxVz86d00

The NFL Is back, which means Eagles football and a team that many around the league feel have a chance to be among the best in the NFC.

Players and coaches started to report on Monday and Tuesday, with the first practice being held on a gorgeous Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

The start of training camp always offers exciting and intriguing soundbites, and this summer was no different.

Here are the best sounds from Eagles report day and the first practice.

Lane Johnson to make his Wrestlemania debut in 2024?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTc3p_0gxVz86d00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Lane Johnson is a huge wrestling fan, so it was only right that he help break the news that the WWE’s Wrestlemania 40 will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The work comes first

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtZW9_0gxVz86d00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is the quote god, and he let it be known that the work comes first amid all of the preseason hype.

New appreciation for the game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22FMBD_0gxVz86d00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After missing most of the 2021 season with an Achilles injury, Brandon Graham has a new appreciation for the game.

It's Lit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAGjx_0gxVz86d00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A.J. Brown wants everyone to know that its Hurts SZN.

How to do things

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3137sT_0gxVz86d00
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

DeVonta Smith has welcomed A.J. Brown to Philadelphia with open arms.

Feeling the passion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqKpZ_0gxVz86d00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Howie Roseman assembled a talented team, and he’s aware of the fan’s expectations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Watch: How Justin Fields fared on Day 5 of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Monday. It was the team’s fifth practice and the final one before pads come on for the first time on Tuesday. Justin Fields is entering his first training camp as the starting quarterback. Unlike last summer, Fields will get all of the starting reps as he works to build his chemistry with his weapons and fine-tune the details of the new offense under Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you shouldn't sleep on the 2022 Seattle Seahawks

Seahawks fans could probably use a dose of positivity right now. Shortly before their first post-Russell Wilson preseason begins, the team is in a bit of disarray. Drew Lock and Geno Smith can’t score against an unproven defense, Pete Carroll is home with COVID, Jamal Adams is injured again and DK Metcalf is scuffling with teammates at practice. That’s just this week and it’s not even Wednesday.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors – Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers Musings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic (mailbag): August is often when the NHL wilderness gets to be more and more apparent. Philadelphia Flyers and their fans have many, many concerns after this offseason from Chuck Fletcher so far.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6.5 WRs Cowboys could look to sign to replace injured James Washington

The Cowboys may not know when they can expect James Washington to return from his foot injury; at least not yet. Recovery times from Jones fractures, the injury Dallas fears he has suffered but has not yet been verified, can range anywhere from weeks to months, depending on whether rest or surgery is prescribed. Jones fractures are normally revealed through x-rays, which the Cowboys have the ability to conduct on site in Oxnard, but they are also sending him for an MRI.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Devonta Smith
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfc#Wwe#Lincoln Financial Field#Wwe Wrestlemania#Eaglescamp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

11 takeaways, highlights from fifth practice at Cowboys training camp

The obvious talk of the day was injury concerns when it came to the Dallas Cowboys. After a day off on Sunday, the club returned to the field Monday and donned pads for the first time in training camp. Putting on the shells allows the players to feel like they are actually doing their jobs, as battles in the trenches take on much more ferocity after everyone had a week to get their legs underneath the.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy