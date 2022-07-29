The Snark: Married At First Sight, All Star Shore & Weird News: New Mexico

www.wccbcharlotte.com
Major update after police reveal chilling clue which led to bodies of three sisters aged 5, 8 & 9
A GIRL'S shoe helped cops find the bodies of three sisters who were pulled from a pond. Zi’ariel Oliver, nine; eight-year-old A'miyah Hughes; and Te'mari Oliver, five, were reported missing on July 29 before being found dead hours later, cops in Cass County, Texas, revealed. They were being babysat...
Heather Gray Dies: ‘The Talk’ EP Loses “Brave Battle” Against “An Unforgiving Disease”
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, Emmy Award-winning executive producer of the CBS series The Talk, has died. The cause of death is unknown but a letter alerting the staff and crew behind the show on Sunday revealed she had succumbed to “an unforgiving disease” following a brave battle. The letter was signed by George Cheeks (President & CEO of CBS), David Stapf (President, CBS Studios), Kelly Kahl (President, CBS Network Entertainment), Thom Sherman (Senior EVP, Programming CBS Network Entertainment), Amy Reisenbach (EVP Current Programs, CBS Network Entertainment), and Laurie Seidman (SVP, Daytime Programs, CBS Network Entertainment). Gray...
NFL・
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split
NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
Single dad horrified after accidently reading teenage daughter's texts
Teenage is a tricky phase of life where children find their identities, undergo body changes and hormone surges, develop a sense of independence, and more. Some teenagers might engage in illegal (for their age) activities. Therefore, parents might have to observe their teenagers to guide them correctly.
I babysit for a couple who didn’t realise how awful their baby’s name was…they had it changed when it finally clicked
MOST parents spend months carefully choosing their baby's name, including every possible nickname or shortened version that might be used instead. But one couple missed one major thing when they landed on a name for their daughter. Their old babysitter took to Quora to reveal their oversight, she said: "I...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says
A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
The Psychology of Why We Love—and Need—to Gossip
At the start of every episode of the popular podcast Normal Gossip, host Kelsey McKinney asks her guest: What is your relationship to gossip?The responses run the gamut. Some express feelings of guilt and shame. Others hate feeling excluded from juicy secrets. Some people discuss the power or leverage that gossip can give them over others. And for many, there’s just a simple yet irresistible joy in the activity of sharing what you know.Gossip, as the show reflects, isn’t just for middle-aged ladies or neighborhood busybodies. And according to a growing body of research, gossip isn’t just a guilty pleasure—it...
‘I Was So Embarrassed’: Crystal Kung Minkoff Slams ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Eating Disorder Jokes
When does a cliffhanger cross the line?It’s a question some viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills want to know. Last week’s episode ended with “to be continued,” Bravo’s oft-used dramatic signal to the audience that a cliffhanger of drama would continue. There are numerous times this has been used successfully to engage the audience in heightened drama—on The Real Housewives of New York City alone it was shown during a meltdown in the Berkshires, the nearly-capsized Boat Ride from Hell in Cartagena, and when Luann de Lesseps discovered it was, in fact, about Tom—but the recent dramatic embellishment...
Man flies 1,100 miles to pick up luggage sent to wrong airport
An American man flew 1,100 miles from Costa Rica to Miami to pick up his luggage after it was sent to the wrong airport.Robert Gentel, a drone-racing enthusiast who lives in Costa Rica, told Insider the weeks-long saga had begun on 15 June.He was set to fly with American Airlines from San Antonio, Texas to his home in Santa Ana, Costa Rica, with a layover in Miami.The two bags he checked in for the flight contained thousands of dollars of drone gear, as he had just taken part in the 2022 MultiGP International Open drone race in Indiana.But after he...
