Klein Finance Mainnet Official Launch

Crypto Dark Pools: Big Deals Behind the Closed Doors
Dark pool trades are an excellent indication of what’s really going on in the market. Markets have always been more than what is shown to the public eye. There are many factors that happen behind the scene but potentially may have an impact on markets' sentiment and trends. The crypto market is not an exception here.
Why Secure Tokens are Successful
How important is security in the modern world? It is crucial, especially when it comes to finances, no matter the form. As the novelty of crypto assets starts wearing off, the security aspect of these instruments becomes a focal point. After all, no one wants to lose their assets to theft or fraud.
Introducing Floorprice Finance — An NFT Prediction Platform
Floorprice Finance has announced the launch of a new NFT derivative platform that will allow investors to profit from drops in the floor prices of NFTs. Floorprice Prediction Market allows users to speculate on NFT prices without the need to buy the underlying non-fungible tokens. The platform is currently the only way investors can profit from a drop in the market price of a specific NFT collection. Users can use market knowledge to predict whether the floor price will go up or down within a specific timeframe (currently between 1 to 7 days)
Two Financial Worlds One App
Regulators are circling above wishing death upon Cryptos; To survive, cryptos must come to a compromise where Centralized Finance ala Traditional banking and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) co-exist, and regulators have a say, yet the anonymity of the blockchain is preserved. This is what the immediate Future of Finance is likely to look like.
Is Building a Real-Time Blockchain Infrastructure Possible
Blockchain has gained too much popularity to remain on the tongue-tips of the majority. But will this innovation indeed change the manner in which we execute later on? The use of technology is still in the Proof of Concept (POC) phase, but it can play a decisive role in the various scopes of businesses and divisions, including banking, finance, insurance, and government.Blockchain can reform different ventures based on a few advantages that the innovation brings to the table, including: speedy transaction.
Cybersecurity Implementation for Cryptocurrency Retirement Plans
Some people are exploring the potential of contributing cryptocurrency investments to their retirement plan. Some experts believe that crypto investments can add value to your retirement plan, as long as it’s well-balanced with other traditional assets. There are some cybersecurity measures you should take to protect yourself and your valuable assets. The safest option is to store your crypto in a hardware wallet so only you have access to the private keys. It's always worth speaking to a financial advisor or cryptocurrency expert to determine if crypto investments are right for you.
4 Gold-Backed Tokens to Fight Crypto Volatility
Gold-backed tokens peg their value to the real-world cost of gold. The universally accepted precious metal is famous for its stability. It usually thrives when inflation dominates the markets since many investors pour their capital into its centuries-old reliability. Thanks to gold-pegged assets, crypto investors may fight the market’s volatility. Below are four gold-backed assets that could help you do the same: AABB Gold Token (AABBG) and Paxos Gold (PAXG)
Decentralized Finance in 2022: What's Happening?
Decentralized finance (Defi) is one of the largest and fastest growing sectors in the crypto world. Defi enables users to engage in financial protocols that include liquidity mining, staking, and lending/borrowing. Let's have a look at some of the most popular sectors within decentralized finance. Liquidity Mining & Decentralized Exchanges.
Crypto A to Z: Cryptocurrency Glossary
An All-Time High refers to the highest price that an asset has achieved on exchange for the current trading pair that is being referenced. An altcoin is any coin that is not Bitcoin. An address is a long string of characters representing a wallet that can send and receive cryptocurrency. Airdrop is the distribution of a cryptocurrency coin or token to a huge number of wallets. Buying the dip represents buying a coin at a lower price, hoping that it will rise again in the future. Bitcoin is a digital currency that operates free from banks and the government.
Here’s a Quick Guide to Easily Retrieve Crypto Sent to a Wrong Network on Binance
Cryptocurrency trading is an integral part of the crypto market where assets are exchanged, withdrawn, or sent to various networks as the case may require. When these digital assets are exchanged, they are usually sent or received via a crypto wallet, where they are eventually stored or kept. All crypto...
Is There Still Hope for the Future of Blockchain
In as much as blockchain technology is the key principle of the future of crypto finance and non-financial application, it is, however, faced with some technical issues in adoption to our daily activities. Now unanswered questions about the authenticity of blockchain may linger as to the trade-offs and costs between the centralized and decentralized systems.
Are Crypto Exchanges Going to Bankrupt?
If there’s one word that describes Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, it’s volatile. Crypto prices soar and then seem to crash almost as quickly, while rumors, sentiment, and fundamental developments are quickly factored into the market. In just a four-day period in early June,. fell from $30,500 to about $18,000...
At the Metaverse Frontier – Redefining the Future of Play-To-Earn, and Integrating E-Sports in Block
One of the trendiest gaming business concepts that are sweeping the globe is play-to-earn. This game paradigm is driven by blockchain technology and makes use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi), two of its most well-known verticals. The increase in digital reliance that occurred during the coronavirus epidemic...
How Secure Are Blockchain Networks Today
Blockchains are less likely to be hacked than other systems since they are not centralized. In order to launch a 51% attack, hackers or criminals need to control more than half of the computers that are part of the distributed ledger in order to change the chain (this is very unlikely, but not impossible). However, there are still instances of blockchain networks being networked, for example, Axie Infinity's sidechain Ronin was hacked for $650m worth of ETH earlier this year.
Monetary Systems and The Future
John has finished his night shift as a security guard in some international corporation and went straight to the convenience store to buy something sweets for his granddaughter. It was the day of her 5th birthday party to which John was invited. He was looking for something extraordinary when he...
DeFi's Collateralized Debt Protocols
In legacy financial systems, collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) are, somewhat, complex structured finance products, usually backed by a pool of loans or other assets. These underlying assets serve as collateral should the loan go into default. Though risky and not for all investors, CDOs are generally regarded as a legitimate tool for shifting risk and freeing up capital by financial participants in the traditional finance system. With the emergence of MakerDAO and other blockchain-based solutions, collateralized debt obligations can now be created without financial intermediaries.
Are Environmentally-Friendly Cryptocurrencies A Mirage?
The grandfather of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin, is notorious for not being environmentally friendly. According to a University of Cambridge study, Bitcoin is estimated to consume around 121.36 terawatt-hours (TWh) a year, which is more electricity annually than what Argentina consumes, being a country of 46 million people. This is even more than the consumption of Google, Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft combined!
Getting Started With Cryptocurrency and Web 3
Cryptocurrency has been around for a long time, but it's only recently that it's become mainstream. The reason for this is simple: cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more popular as they become easier to use and understand. There are many benefits associated with using cryptocurrency and Web 3, including increased...
Bitcoin and CBDC - Using the Trend
The following is an opinion article that might seem a bit extreme at times. However, using extreme examples can help identify the direction we are headed towards. Having said that, after reading the following article, try to distill the underlying trends we are seeing today and come up with conclusions for yourself.
Against the Skeptics: Why the Crypto Crash Isn’t the End of Blockchain
The cryptocurrency and blockchain skeptics are having a field day. Ever since the TerraUSD collapse in May, they’ve been lining up to write crypto’s eulogy, goaded on by the woes experienced by. ,. ,. ,. and other firms. And with bitcoin and altcoins remaining far below all-time highs,...
Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Techhttps://hackernoon.com/
