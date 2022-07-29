Minor-league report: Shortstop prospect Masyn Winn homers as part of three-hit night

stlpinchhits.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Albert Pujols is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Pujols is being replaced at designated hitter by Nolan Gorman versus Nationals starter Paolo Espino. In 191 plate appearances this season, Pujols has a .235 batting average with a .724...
fantasypros.com
James Outman hits homer in first at-bat of career Sunday
James Outman went 3-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a 2-run homer in his first at-bat as he finished a triple shy of the cycle, and striking out once as the Dodgers went on to beat the Rockies in a 7-3 game. Fantasy Impact:. Outman played in his first...
Sheets homers, doubles late to lift White Sox over A's 3-2
Gavin Sheets hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh inning and scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Oakland Athletics 3-2 Saturday night. Sheets lined a leadoff double against Zach Jackson (2-3) in the ninth and advanced...
Yardbarker
Brandon Drury's go-ahead HR helps Reds take series from O's
Brandon Drury's 20th homer of the season was a two-out, tiebreaking drive in the eighth that led the Cincinnati Reds past the visiting Baltimore Orioles, 3-2, in the rubber match of a weekend interleague series. The Orioles had just tied the game in the top of the inning on a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
White Sox plate game-winning run on wild pitch, top A's
Adam Engel scored on a Zach Jackson wild pitch with one out in the ninth inning to record the winning run and Gavin Sheets drilled a two-run homer to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 3-2 victory against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday night. Sheets, who tied the...
Drury's 20th homer gives Red 3-2 win over Os, winning July
CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).″I was trying to stay on the fastball," Drury said. "I was a little bit late on one. I was trying to cover for the split. He threw the split and I barreled it."Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in...
Akron RubberDucks get strong bullpen effort in victory over Harrisburg Senators
Daniel Schneemann’s clutch RBI hit and six innings of one-run ball from the bullpen lifted the RubberDucks over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night at Canal Park. Walks to George Valera and Micah Pries gave the RubberDucks their best threat of the game with two outs in the eighth inning. Schneemann followed with an RBI single to score Valera before a throwing error on the play by the Senators right fielder scored Pries to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead.
Comments / 0