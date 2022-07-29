Minor-league report: Shortstop prospect Masyn Winn homers as part of three-hit night

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Drury reached 20 homers for the first time in his big league career when he hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning to give the Cincinnati Reds a 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Drury broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth with his homer on a splitter off Felix Bautista (3-3).″I was trying to stay on the fastball," Drury said. "I was a little bit late on one. I was trying to cover for the split. He threw the split and I barreled it."Drury, whose previous high was 16 homers for Arizona in...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO