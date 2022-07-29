Long's Road Back | Sports Spotlight

www.fox43.com
3 Charming Small Towns in Lancaster, PA Worth a Visit This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Stuck Inside on Rainy Days? Here's 3 Fun Places to Visit With Kids in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
The Shops at Rockvale Celebrates National Night Out [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Charming BYOB Restaurants in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
FOX43.com
Here's the 2022 York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association Football Schedule
YORK, Pa. — With the departure of Gettysburg to the Mid-Penn Conference, the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association will have a slightly different look for the 2022 season. Divisions I and II will have seven teams each, while Division III will have eight -- which means the members of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football freshman running back Nick Singleton makes 'easy' choice to give back in hometown
Nick Singleton left Governor Mifflin High School as arguably one of the best football players to don a Mustang jersey. The Penn State running back holds school and Berks County records with 6,326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns as career numbers while racking up 2,059 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns during his senior year. He led the Mustangs to a 10-1 record and a Berks Football League Section 1 title.
FOX43.com
High School Football: 2022 Mid-Penn Conference schedule
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Mid-Penn Conference will have a slightly new look this fall with the addition of Gettysburg. The Warriors moved out of the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association and will join the Mid-Penn this season, which prompted a few changes in the conference's Colonial and Capital divisions. Gettysburg...
Lancaster Farming
Shippensburg Fair Competitors Mark Milestones
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — McKenzie Myers ended her junior show career in a big way — with three grand champions at the Shippensburg Community Fair. Myers, a Penn State senior, earned a total of $11,500 for her top pig, goat and steer July 30 at the fair’s junior livestock sale.
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
lebtown.com
At just 12 years old, pop star and fair veteran Addi Grace has big dreams ahead
Addi Grace has loved music since she was in the womb. “When I was in my mom’s stomach, they would play music, and I would kick,” the 12-year-old performer explained. “Ever since I was little, I was always dancing or singing somehow.”. Now, Grace is an accomplished...
BBQ competitors are in Spring Grove for the sixth annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Competitors from all over the mid-Atlantic region are stationed in Spring Grove Community park for the sixth-annual Smoke in the Grove BBQ state championship. Over 50 professional BBQ teams are competing for a $32,000 cash prize and the chance to compete in the annual Jack...
PhillyBite
The Chocolatier Restaurant and Bar in Hershey Pa
The chocolatier restaurant and bar in Hershey pa is a full-service chocolate shop featuring an impressive display of Hersheypark rides. Located on the second floor of the Hersheypark supply shop, the shop is open daily without an admission ticket. To enjoy a meal, book a table online. You can find more information on the restaurant's website. Here are some things to keep in mind before you visit.
PhillyBite
An Italian Tradition at Fenicci's in Hershey Pa
- This family-style restaurant serves authentic Italian and American dishes. For a delicious taste of Italian fare in Central Pennsylvania, visit Fenicci's in Hershey pa. This family-style eatery was established in 1935. Enjoy the family-style menu and a casual setting. Try a pizza or pasta from the casual menu. Feniccis...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for July 30th, 2022
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ , née Dronick, went home to God on July 6, 2022, at the age of 75, 18 months after her diagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS). Jane was born April 2, 1947, in Pottsville, to George "Speedy" Dronick and Mary Plesnarski...
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
lebtown.com
Mr. Sticky’s: ‘Monday Morning Munchies’ (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: In 2021, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
FOX43.com
PennDOT gearing up for winter season
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — It won't be long before heat waves are a thing of the past and our focus turns to snow storms. PennDOT wants to be ready when the first flakes start to fly. It's looking for plow truck drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, maintenance people, and more-- all geared toward working during the upcoming winter.
iheart.com
Tar Spots Begin to Show on Local Crops
(Lancaster County, PA) -- Area farmers are concerned that the first tar spots of the season have been seen on local crops in Lancaster County. The corn fungus that has wreaked havoc in the Midwest is spread by wind or rain splashing it up from the soil. Leaves of infected plants prematurely die when severity is around 30 percent or more.
FOX43.com
Enjoy yoga with Spooky Nook Farm's llamas
MANHEIM, Pa. — Spooky Nook Farms is hosting a special gentle yoga class on Wednesday, August 3. Participants can sign up for "Llamaste Yoga Night," where guests will enjoy an hour of zen-ful yoga alongside the llamas of Spooky Nook Farm. Guests to the class can arrive at 6:30...
Donut shop closing after 60 years
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A business serving customers a smile and some sweets is closing after decades of business in Schuylkill County. Plain and Fancy Donut Shop in Schuykill Haven will shut its doors along with its farmers markets locations. The owners say after 60 years, it's time to...
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working
A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.
idesignarch.com
Historic Riverfront Stone House with Traditional Landscaping
A 19th century Federal Style mansion in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has been updated with a beautiful natural flagstone walkway to the front door. Mature design of large shrubs and bushes also provide the exterior with curb appeal. A warm and relaxing patio at the front of the house faces the Susquehanna River.
This Pennsylvania Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in The Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
