Officials respond to rollover crash in Shawnee

Okemah man killed in Seminole County crash
Officials say a 57-year-old man has died following a crash near Cromwell.
Pedestrian killed in fatal car crash at Seminole Co.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Okemah man was found dead after a vehicle collision Monday afternoon. Oklahoma Troopers said Debra Wilkerson, 68, of Okemah, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on 11167 Oklahoma State Highway 56 approximately .8 miles north of Cromwell when she struck a pedestrian walking southbound around 4 p.m.
Drowning victim identified at Lake Eufaula
Officials say it all started when someone reported an abandoned boat in the water.
Woman dies, 16-year-old injured during road-rage shooting in Oklahoma, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) -- A woman died and a teenager was injured after shots were fired during a road-rage incident Monday evening in Oklahoma City. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken to OU Medical Center, where one of the victims died.
News On 6
At Least 1 Dead In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Accident
The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed a deadly auto-pedestrian accident Monday morning. The accident happened around 10 a.m. near Northwest 63rd Street and North Portland Avenue. OCPD said a truck hit a person in a wheelchair. Authorities said a person was struck by a vehicle, and they later died due...
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
OKC police search for shooter in apparent road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police want to find the shooter who killed one person and left a teen injured in an apparent act of road rage. The driver took off after the shooting near Southwest 22ndStreet and Blackwelder Avenue late Monday night. On Tuesday, there was still crime scene tape and broken glass in the street.
Seminole Police arrest father, girlfriend for murder, cremation of toddler
SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOKH) — A father and his girlfriend have been arrested after allegedly murdering a toddler and then setting his body on fire. The Seminole Police Department received a report on July 26 about 32-year-old Chad Jennings potentially murdering his child. Jeffery Coffee came to the police department...
Neighbors shocked after Warr Acres man dead, wife arrested
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Neighbors are shocked after a Warr Acres man was found dead and his wife was arrested. A Warr Acres man is dead and his wife is behind bars after what police call a murder over the weekend. KOCO 5 went door to door talking with...
Oklahoma counties want police officers in hallways during school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma counties want police officers in their hallways this school year. Sheriffs in both Oklahoma County and Cleveland County told KOCO 5 they’ve seen an uptick in requests and are already looking to hire more deputies to meet the demand. The upsetting scenes in...
Distracted driver crashes into motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital late Friday afternoon after a vehicle struck the motorcycle in a busy intersection. Guthrie Police reported the motorcyclist attempted to turn onto Division St. from Sooner Road when it was struck by a vehicle driving southbound on Division St. Sgt. Anthony...
Man left in critical condition following stabbing at Red Dog Saloon in NW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police responded to a stabbing early Sunday morning at a bar in NW OKC. Police say a stabbing occurred at Red Dog Saloon on NW 10th and Macarthur around 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital...
Man arrested after allegedly stabbing puppy
An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.
9 alleged Universal Aryan Brotherhood members charged in OKC November 2021 homicide
According to newly-filed court documents, nine new suspects have been charged in connection with a November murder in Oklahoma City.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Oklahoma City nightclub
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being stabbed outside an Oklahoma City nightclub. Shortly before 2 a.m. Monday, police said someone stabbed a victim in the chest with a makeshift weapon in the parking lot of the Red Dog Saloon near Northwest 10th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. It's unclear what the weapon was.
Convicted killer accused of attacking, killing correctional officer
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections have released more information following a deadly attack at a correctional facility.
Woman arrested after allegedly killing husband at Warr Acres home, police say
WARR ACRES, Okla. — Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing her husband over the weekend at a Warr Acres home. Around 1:35 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 6100 block of Inland Road, near Northwest 63rd Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police said in a news release that officers found a victim inside a home.
Correctional officer killed in attack by Oklahoma inmate
Authorities say a correctional officer at an Oklahoma correctional facility has died following an attack by an inmate.
