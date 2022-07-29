High-flying fun continues at EAA AirVenture

fox11online.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Up, up and away: Viewers share scenes of AirVenture
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A Northeast Wisconsin tradition has soared off into the sunset for another year. The Experimental Aircraft Association's annual AirVenture convention flew in to Oshkosh last week. The seven-day event drew a record-breaking 650,446 attendees, organizers say. That topped the previous high of 640,000 in 2019. Did you...
EAA AirVenture 2022 has record-breaking year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WLUK) -- Sunday marks the end of a weeklong Oshkosh tradition. EAA AirVenture 2022 is being called the biggest success since it started in 1953. James Fitzmaurice has been a pilot since he was 16 years old. "It's been my dream to come to Oshkosh for years," said...
Teaching kids about waterfowl hunting
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- Kids can learn about hunting ducks and geese at the Green Bay Duck Hunters Association youth waterfowl day. It's Saturday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve in Suamico. The event is free. Preregistration is required. Call (920) 448-6242 to get signed...
Manitowoc to invest $75,000 in holiday decorations
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Downtown Manitowoc is looking forward to the holiday season as it invests $75,000 in new decorations. Mayor Justin Nickels supports the new decorations, considering them an addition to other recent downtown improvements. The Mayor's Office formed a Downtown Holiday Decoration Committee in February to research and plan...
Appleton preps for 100,000 music fans to attend 9th Mile of Music
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Preparations are taking place for the ninth Mile of Music, which begins Thursday. The festival will host 700 live music sets across 40 different venues. Musicians from nearly 30 states will be in Appleton for Mile Nine. Some artists are coming all the way from the United Kingdom and Canada, and they'll all be staying right here in the Fox Cities.
Local art, live music and more at the Plaza and Globe Coffee
NEENAH (WLUK) -- There's still plenty of summer left to enjoy a variety of activities at The Plaza and Globe Coffee in downtown Neenah. This month you can support local artists by checking out the Art Mercantile. Or stop by on a Sunday for live music. Dust off your roller...
Bay Port excited to be practicing, and also has high hopes
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The high school football regular season is two-and-a-half weeks away and Tuesday marked the first day of practice for teams around the state. One of those teams, Bay Port, was happy to be back and has high expectations for the season after going 10-2 last season. "First...
Crossing guards needed in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A new school year is about a month away. That means the return of school buses and kids walking to school. Crossing guards help ensure youngsters safely cross busy streets. Officer Joe Benoit, the Community Policing Coordinator with the Neenah Police Department joined Good Day Wisconsin Tuesday...
Live Peppa Pig show coming to Weidner Center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An adventure for all ages is coming to a Green Bay stage. Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure is coming to the Weidner Center on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Audience members can join Peppa Pig on an exciting camping trip in the woods...
Green Bay to reassess beach project at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The effort to bring the beach back to Bay Beach Amusement Park has hit another roadblock. City officials were hopeful to start construction on a pier and boardwalk for the beach this fall, but now they're planning to spend the next few weeks reassessing the entire beach project.
Appleton pool staff and community members honored for successful lifesaving effort
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Staff at Appleton's Erb Pool and two good Samaritans were honored Monday for their heroic actions. Earlier this month, they helped save a little girl who was having a medical emergency. "That's when I blew three whistles, which here at Erb means we have an emergency,"...
Green Bay and Fox Valley Boys & Girls Clubs receive STEM grants
(WLUK) -- A grant is providing two area Boys & Girls Clubs with increased access to STEM learning experiences. UScellular is giving $60,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Green Bay and the Fox Valley to support K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and academic enrichment programs. Each...
Former NASCAR driver returns home to Wisconsin, talks appreciation of fans
TOWN OF BUCHANAN (WLUK) -- A NASCAR Hall of Famer and Wisconsin native is taking part in the Gandrud 250 Tuesday night at Wisconsin International Raceway. Port Washington resident Chuck Norman remembers Matt Kenseth's humble beginnings at the track. "We've seen Matt Kenseth when he started up here and was...
Dentistry student from Hortonville killed in Marquette Interchange crash
MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- A 22-year-old Hortonville man was hit and killed in the Marquette Interchange near 16th St. on I-94. Officials say a man was found laying outside a vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He died at the scene. In a letter to Marquette University Students, President Dr. Michael Lovell...
National Night Out aims to create police-community partnership
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The city of Neenah is preparing for its first National Night Out event. The community is encouraged to come out to Washington Park, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Neenah is one of 115 Wisconsin communities participating in this national event. Each community has different activities,...
Fox Valley job market looks favorable for laid-off Neenah Foundry workers
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- More than 100 Neenah Foundry workers will soon be looking for new jobs. The company announced Monday that it would be laying off production workers, supervisors and corporate staff. The move follows the company selling its Heavy Truck Market last July. Fox Valley Workforce Development Board...
Kaukauna man wins $1 million in Mega Millions record-setting lottery
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A Kaukauna man won big on Friday with the Mega Millions lottery, though he didn't win the $1.337 billion jackpot. While the winning ticket for the record-setting jackpot was sold in Illinois, there were winners across the nation. The billion-dollar jackpot was the third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history.
Plans move forward for 12-story condominium near Lambeau Field
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) – Plans for a 12-story condo project just east of Lambeau Field moved forward Tuesday. The Barsan Corporation is proposing the 81-unit complex for the northeast corner of Holmgren Way and Mike McCarthy Way, in front of The Bar. The Coachway Condos complex would feature 164 indoor...
Death in Green Bay considered suspicious; investigation extends to U.P.
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A person's death on Green Bay's west side is being considered suspicious. Police say they were called to an apartment complex at 1320 Packerland Dr. just before 8:30 a.m. to check on someone. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. Michigan State Police's Iron Mountain...
