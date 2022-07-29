High-flying fun continues at EAA AirVenture

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Preparations are taking place for the ninth Mile of Music, which begins Thursday. The festival will host 700 live music sets across 40 different venues. Musicians from nearly 30 states will be in Appleton for Mile Nine. Some artists are coming all the way from the United Kingdom and Canada, and they'll all be staying right here in the Fox Cities.

APPLETON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO