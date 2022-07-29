Oilers Open Final Regular Season Weekend Series

radiokenai.com
Pilots Win ABL Top of the World Series
Three home runs in the bottom of the eighth inning propelled the Anchorage Glacier Pilots past the Mat-Su Miners 6-3 in the championship game of the 2022 Alaska Baseball League Top of the World Series on Monday night. The Glacier Pilots completed the ABL regular season as champions with a...
Anchorage Man Arrested For Theft And Assault On A Police Officer In Sterling
The Alaska State Troopers report that a man was in the Cook’s Tesoro service station in Sterling causing a disturbance for the second time that evening. This reportedly happening on Sunday night at around 10:30 p.m. The online trooper dispatch reports that the man had previously been told that...
