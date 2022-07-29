Quick-thinking 7-year-old boy hailed a hero for saving toddler from bottom of swimming pool

scoop.upworthy.com
Related
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
Good News Network
25-Year-Old Runs into Burning Home and Saves 5 Kids–Gets Rewarded With $500K and ‘New Lease on Life’
A man is being honored by a city as a hero after he charged into a house that had turned into a raging inferno to rescue a young girl. A late-night argument was his girlfriend had a disgruntled 25-year-old Nicholas Bostic out driving aimlessly around his town when he saw the house completely engulfed in flames.
7-Year-Old Credited With Saving Toddler From Drowning
Massiah Browne, a 7-year-old boy, is being hailed as a hero for potentially saving the life of a toddler in a California swimming pool. Massiah recounted to ABC’s “Good Morning America” the actions he took to save a 3-year-old toddler from drowning. “I was just playing in...
CCTV shows the heart-stopping moment a passerby catches a toddler falling from a building
His quick action saved the little girl's life. Have you ever watched something that instantly made you sweat? Yeah, that's the response watching this heart-stopping video of a toddler falling out of a sixth floor window and being caught by a man chatting on his cellphone. The miraculous moment was caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) in China and was uploaded to Twitter recently by China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Church lady gives 13-year-old friend’s daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Heartbreaking update in case of family with toddler who vanished on camping vacation after trip to Walmart
A BOY has been left heartbroken after his mom and half-sister vanished without a trace on a camping trip. Jill Sidebotham, 28, her ex-partner Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, were last seen at a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine on July 2. Hansen asked Jill and Lydia...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan
When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
RELATED PEOPLE
dailyphew.com
Mother Deer Watches In A Panic As Firefighters Try To Free Her Baby
When her baby got separated from her and trapped under some rocks, there was nothing this poor mother deer could do. Hearing her fawn scream as humans gathered around must have been so scary for her. But what she didn’t realize was that the firefighters were trying to save her baby.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dad booted ball so hard into toddler's face he thought he'd killed him
A dad 'almost killed' his own son by accidentally booting a football at the toddler's face so hard it launched him through the air onto their brick driveway - joking it's 'put him off the sport for life'. Nick Ballinger was enjoying a kickabout against his front gate when he tried to hit the ball over two-year-old Quade Ballinger's head with almost disastrous consequences.
Mystery messages sent by mom who vanished on trip with ex & toddler revealed by fiancé – who fears ‘something is wrong’
A MISSING mom reportedly sent her fiancé a series of messages - days after she vanished with her ex-boyfriend and their daughter on a camping trip. Corey Alexander, 31, told The Sun that he fears something is wrong after his partner Jill Sidebotham, 28, disappeared without a trace on June 27.
EXCLUSIVE: 'I yelled that my kids were in the car': Mom clings to hood of her Hyundai as female carjacker speeds away with her daughter, 6, and 11-month-old son
A New Mexico mom, acting on instinct, was caught on camera clinging to the hood of her Hyundai Santa Fe to try to stop a carjacker who had taken off with her 11-month-old son and six-year-old autistic daughter. Surveillance video shows Melody Maldonado, a 33-year-old librarian from Hobbs, New Mexico,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
KIDS・
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Haunting final words of mom who vanished after Walmart visit with ex & toddler are revealed
A MISSING mom's fiancé has revealed the final conversation they had before she mysteriously vanished without a trace. Jill Sidebotham, 28, was last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine with her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen, 38, and their daughter Lydia, two, on July 2. Worried fiancé Corey Alexander,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
parentherald.com
Texas Student Adopts Haitian Baby He Found in Trash Can Covered with Ants
Young Texas student Jimmy Amisial visited his mother in Haiti in 2017 when he heard a baby crying. He was expecting a parent to soothe the child, but to his surprise, no parent was around. The baby's cries came from a bin where his parents had abandoned him. He recalled...
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Woman refuses to allow disabled husband to install a wheelchair lift so he can go upstairs to their bedroom at night
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Doctors diagnosed a family friend with a debilitating disease. He and his wife lived in a two-story home. When he could no longer safely ascend the stairs that led to their bedroom, his wife refused to allow him to install a wheelchair lift for him to continue using the second floor.
A community in Arizona rallied together when their neighbor's pet tortoise wandered away from home
Elliot the tortoise had everyone from neighbors to DoorDash delivery drivers looking for him.
Comments / 0