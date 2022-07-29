Volunteers Wanted for Archuleta County Fair

pagosadailypost.com
Related
TIMELINE: Hiker missing in rugged area of Colorado backcountry, last seen 12 days ago
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, Colorado, a hiker remains missing after leaving the Molas Lake area for a trail run on July 17. Since then, more than 850 personnel hours have been spent scouring the area for the man, though few clues have been found as to where he might be.
Two people rescued after camp is washed away by sudden, heavy rain in Colorado
Two campers were rescued on Tuesday night, after their camp was washed away by sudden, heavy rainfall on the Colorado Trail. Colorado Trail is a nearly 500-mile long route that stretches between Denver and Durango. The trail crosses through six wilderness areas, five major river systems and eight mountain ranges, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is considered challenging, but popularly used by campers and hikers.
