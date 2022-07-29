ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Grandpa melts hearts by updating his family photo display with grandson's post-transition picture

Upworthy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
scoop.upworthy.com

Monakate17
1d ago

Boy they are trying hard to get the 99.99 percent of us to change our minds on this topic aren’t they? It’s sin and insanity

Mary B
1d ago

I'm confused. That was a girl now trying to be a boy? The poor grandmother will really think she's off the rails with this confusion, plus a name change.

Ima Swmchick
15h ago

No matter how hard you pull on the neck of a duck, it will never be a swan. DNA doesn't lie. l see that science is only to be believed and credited when it suits the narrative. 🙄

