Teen accepted to medical school at just 13 years of age shares advice for other kids

Janice Towry
18h ago
I say congrats to her for studying hard in school, she's very bright at such a young age. But it doesn't have to be turned into a race thing.
Elizabeth_Diamonds
20h ago
very beautiful and smart. now give your life to Jesus Christ and you will feel like your on the clouds of joy eternal life it will never end for you beautiful
13-Year-Old Black Girl Becomes Youngest Person Ever To Be Accepted Into Medical School
Alena Analeigh Wicker will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham Heersink School of Medicine. Black girls really rock! While most teenagers are indulging in makeup, shopping sprees, and TikTok, this one teen is hitting the books and making history. At the young age of 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker made history by becoming the youngest Black person – and the youngest person ever – to get accepted into medical school, reports News12.
