Remote worker claims he can 'crush 8 hours of work in 30 minutes,' sparks debate

Years ago I worked for an insurance company processing claims. For some reason I was much faster than the others in my department. Quota was 25 claims an hour, which I could do 200 claims in about 2.5 hours. The others were still working. Why should I be given more work? Why should I be punished for being more efficient? Are you going to compensate me for doing double the quota? I want double pay if that's what you want. If you say no and raise the quota to 400 claims for the day then you need to raise it for the others too. Basically if that's how this guy's work is then no they shouldn't be just "giving him more to do".....
Not all remote work can be done this way. I’m on the phone for 7.5 hours a day, only take a lunch break & two 15 min breaks It’s monitored, stop believing everything you read. Yes, I work a 9 hour shift.
its not about completing "8 hours worth of work". its about working 8 hours. if thats the case, give them more to do.
