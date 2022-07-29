ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

State of the Woman 2022 Conference

By Demi Gough
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Strengthening for swimming

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Improve your swimming by strengthening your body. Group Exercise Director with Brick Bodies Sara Keller shows us how to boost our performance in the pool.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Carjackings becoming common in Baltimore City

WBFF — A mother is in the hospital after surviving a brutal carjacking in Hampden. The carjacker not only stole her car but then ran her over with it. According to police data car jackings are up throughout the city. Maury Richards former chief of police in Martinsburg, WV joined us this morning to discuss the rise in car jackings throughout the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com

National Night Out event, mayor pressed on crime fight plan

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore city celebrates "National Night Out," a nationwide event meant to build relationships with law enforcement and make communities safer. But it comes as the city's crime crisis rages on. With 215 homicides so far this year, the city is on pace to see its deadliest year ever.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot before sunrise in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was found shot in northwest Baltimore, according to Baltimore City Police. Police say officers went to a hospital for reports a walk-in shooting victim just before 2 this morning. When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot. Detectives learned that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot at about 11 last night. Police were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Officers found a 30-year-old man that appeared to have been shot. Investigators found a crime scene in the 600...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dine in serenity at the Inn at Perry Cabin

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Get out and explore the many dining options Maryland has to offer. Just across the Chesapeake Bay lies the Inn at Perry Cabin. Chef Gregory James shares what they have.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region looking for foster parents

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Right now, the demand for foster care families has hit a crisis level. There are not enough foster parents available, so the children end up in group home settings. The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region is now stepping up efforts to find potential foster parents. Steve Acerno,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Scent of marijuana leads to two drug busts in two days in Anne Arundel County

HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — The smell of marijuana during traffic stops led to two arrests late last week, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say they stopped one vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on July 29th near the intersection of Coca Cola Drive and Maryland Route 100 in Hanover. Police say there was a registration violation and moving violations. Police say officers smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found 89 capsules of suspected crack cocaine, 29 capsules of suspected heroin, approximately 9 grams of suspected marijuana and approximately 3g of suboxone.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gallery | Baltimore native celebrates 100th birthday in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore native Elizabeth Scott celebrated her milestone centenarian birthday with a chic 1920-style birthday bash in southwest Baltimore this weekend. Scott herself wore a fabulous flapper-style black dress covered in rhinestones and striped with gold that shimmered in true "roaring 20s" fashion. She was also draped...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Rainy end to weekend across Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Showers start the new week across the state. The next chance for showers and storms comes today, but the day will not be a washout. It will be dry and mostly cloudy during the first half of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s across the Baltimore metro.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott defends position on squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When it comes to squeegee kids, Mayor Brandon Scott is resisting any suggestion that he, and state's attorney nominee Ivan Bates, are not on the same page. The mayor has long resisted attempts to allow police to clear squeegee kids out of city intersections. However, Ivan...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man suffers from gunshot wound in southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by gunfire in southeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. On July 31, 2022 at approximately 5:55 p.m., Southeast District officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of East Lombard Street to investigate a reported shooting. Officers responded...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Body found on the side of a Baltimore County road

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Police say a body was found on the side of a road in Baltimore County on Sunday afternoon. Around 11:00AM, homicide detectives responded to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road in reference to a body that had been discovered. Officials say the decomposing body was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy