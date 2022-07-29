State of the Woman 2022 Conference

HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — The smell of marijuana during traffic stops led to two arrests late last week, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say they stopped one vehicle at 10:30 p.m. on July 29th near the intersection of Coca Cola Drive and Maryland Route 100 in Hanover. Police say there was a registration violation and moving violations. Police say officers smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle. When officers searched the vehicle, they say they found 89 capsules of suspected crack cocaine, 29 capsules of suspected heroin, approximately 9 grams of suspected marijuana and approximately 3g of suboxone.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO