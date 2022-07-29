Search for missing Lucasville teen ends in tragedy

sciotovalleyguardian.com
Melanie Jones
4d ago
So so sad I send my condolences to his parents but I do hope they do an autopsy on him idk I think that every one that dies should have one I am so sad even sadder now I seen a pic of the boy but he is not suffering in this mean cruel world 🌍 anymore
Reply(1)
2
Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Large marijuana grow operation found in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and the Pike and Jackson County Sheriff’s Offices uncovered a large marijuana grow operation. According to reports, the crop was discovered in the 1700 block of Big Rock Road in Jackson County by an aviation unit....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested after police stand-off in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies descended upon a Pickaway County trailer park, shortly before noon today. According to initial reports, multiple deputies, including troopers with the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road on a man with a gun, threatening suicide-by-cop. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Break-in suspect identified after leaving wallet at crime scene
KENOVA, W.Va. (WOWK) — A man is in jail after he allegedly broke into a business and left his wallet at the crime scene. West Virginia State Police (WVSP) said they responded to a breaking and entering complaint at a business near Kenova, Wayne County, on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. The owner told police that […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Crash claims the life of Wellston man
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A crash along route 327 in Jackson County claimed the life of a Wellston man on Saturday. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers was driving south on Route 327 shortly after 11 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a guardrail multiple times.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local man allegedly hit by city utility truck
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— A local man underwent surgery this week after allegedly being run over by a City of Chillicothe utility truck. On Saturday, 30-year-old Reilly McGinnis made a report of the incident to the Chillicothe Police Department. According to the report, the accident occurred on Tuesday near downtown. McGinnis...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
Body of missing teen recovered in Scioto River
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The body of a teenager that went missing in the Scioto River has been found. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that Jeremy Sheppard Jr.’s body was recovered near State Route 104 and State Route 348. Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that the Rapid Response Services Search and Rescue team called […]
Jackson County man dead after being ejected from Jeep
JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is injured after being ejected from a Jeep in Jackson County. Around 11 p.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Rogan Vickers, of Wellston, was driving southbound in a Jeep Wrangler on State Route 327 near Mile Post 8 when he drove off the right side of the road […]
Ohio Man Found Dead On Log Near River
This is the second person found dead by the same river this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three girls missing from Fairfield County foster home
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three girls are missing from a foster home in Fairfield County. Princess Laday, 15, Shashya Laday, 14, and Onisty Deal, 15, left their foster home from the Amanda area on Wednesday, July 20, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Princess has black hair and brown eyes with pierced ears. Shashya […]
WSAZ
Police: Man breaks into shop twice, steals tens of thousands in cash
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating after troopers say a man called 911 saying someone rammed the gate to his shop in the 2500 block of Rt. 52 near Kenova. This happened Sunday around 10:15 a.m. Troopers found a rail buggy, that was inside the shop,...
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville Police Save K9 and Parrot from Abandoned Feces Filled Home
Nelsonville – Police were called to an abandoned home by a concerned neighbor and police were shocked by what they found. According to police on 07/28/2022, 04:02AM Officers responded to Burr Oak Blvd for a report of an animal-related complaint. The caller reported hearing a dog whining coming from a vacant apartment. Neighboring tenants advised that they believed the previous tenant moved out approximately a week prior and abandoned the dog.
sciotopost.com
Nelsonville – 6 Beers and 3 Loaded Guns Sends Man to Jail For OVI
Nelsonville – A man has been arrested in Nelsonville after drinking and driving with guns. According to the police 11:44AM Officers performed a vehicle stop on Franklin Ave. Additional Officers were requested to the scene for assistance. A Taurus handgun was taken off the male and seized for Officer safety. Two additional handguns were recovered from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to drinking 6 beers, the most recent approximately 20 minutes prior. A valid and sober driver arrived on scene to take possession of the vehicle and K9.
WKRC
2 teens charged in murder of elderly man found in hand-dug grave
CLINTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRC) - Two Alabama teens are charged in the murder of an elderly man. 71-year-old Thomas Creel's body was found May 5 inside "what appeared to be a hand-dug grave" at a cemetery, according to the Chilton County Sheriff's Office. The incident was considered suspicious, because the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested at Adena After Destruction of Hosptial Room
CHILLICOTHE – Police had to arrest a man who was acting combative while possibly under the influence at Adena hospital. According to Ross County Sheriffs office, on July 28, 2022 Deputy Kidwell responded to Adena Regional Medical Center to assist their security department with a combative patient. When the deputy arrived he made contact with security and medical staff. Security reported that the patient, Michael Leeth became combative with hospital staff and was destructive to one of the hospital rooms he was in. Security had to restrain him in a.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
Husband of Portsmouth woman accused of raping juveniles also facing charges
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—The husband of a Portsmouth woman accused of raping juveniles is also facing charges. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that the three victims implicated Kimberly Mae Polachek‘s husband, 31-year-old Dusty A. Polachek in some of her crimes. Polachek was arrested at his apartment in Portsmouth, and he is charged with three counts […]
Comments / 4