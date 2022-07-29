EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part One

pagosadailypost.com
Significant mudslide covers Red Mountain Pass in 3 feet of mud
The Colorado Department of Transportation says a significant mudslide happened on Red Mountain Pass on Wednesday afternoon.
TIMELINE: Hiker missing in rugged area of Colorado backcountry, last seen 12 days ago
According to the Office of Emergency Management representing San Juan County, Colorado, a hiker remains missing after leaving the Molas Lake area for a trail run on July 17. Since then, more than 850 personnel hours have been spent scouring the area for the man, though few clues have been found as to where he might be.
Two people rescued after camp is washed away by sudden, heavy rain in Colorado
Two campers were rescued on Tuesday night, after their camp was washed away by sudden, heavy rainfall on the Colorado Trail. Colorado Trail is a nearly 500-mile long route that stretches between Denver and Durango. The trail crosses through six wilderness areas, five major river systems and eight mountain ranges, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is considered challenging, but popularly used by campers and hikers.
The San Luis Valley has at least 150 abandoned homes. A nonprofit is fixing them for people who need housing.
MANASSA — Mark Manzanares’ family had lived in an adobe brick house built by his father and uncle in the 1930s, but his relatives abandoned it in 1998, at a time of widespread poverty and limited job opportunities in the San Luis Valley. Manzanares and his mother returned...
Volunteers Wanted for Archuleta County Fair
The 71st Archuleta County Fair kicks off next Thursday, August 4, and runs through Sunday, August 7. Throughout the weekend, there are contests, rodeos, a petting zoo, livestock shows, games and surprises for the kids, informational booths, exhibitions and, of course, the 4-H Chuckwagon dinner, Junior Livestock Auction, and the Fair Dance on Saturday evening.
