EDITORIAL: A River Runs Through It, Part One

Two campers were rescued on Tuesday night, after their camp was washed away by sudden, heavy rainfall on the Colorado Trail. Colorado Trail is a nearly 500-mile long route that stretches between Denver and Durango. The trail crosses through six wilderness areas, five major river systems and eight mountain ranges, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The trail is considered challenging, but popularly used by campers and hikers.

DURANGO, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO