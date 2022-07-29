ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Charles “Chuck” McClellan McCreary, Boardman, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wkbn.com

27 First News

Rex Allen Ewing, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Rex A. Ewing, Sr., age 70, of Canfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home in surrounded by his loved ones. Rex was born in Salem, Ohio on September 20, 1951, to William and Lucille (Varian) Ewing. Rex was employed at...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Steven P. Hreen, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. Hreen, 69, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022 at Beeghly Oaks Nursing Facility in Boardman. Steven was born September 26, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Steve and Mary Elizabeth (Myers) Hreen. He was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Marlene M. DiRocco, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene M. (Longo) DiRocco, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. She was born March 20, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Ingrosso) Longo. She attended The Rayen High School and was a lifelong area resident. Besides being...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Wickham F. Flower, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wickham F. Flower, age 96, formerly of Hubbard passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida. Wickham was born July 8, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Walton E. and Frances Cartwright Flower. Wickham was a machinist...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Gary J. Volosin, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Volosin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home. He was born October 27, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard M. and Patricia S. Smith. Gary was a 1971 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and in 1976...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

Janice Beth Blucker, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Beth Blucker, 69, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born October 12, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Donald and Betty Grover. She was a graduate of Struthers High School and a lifelong resident...
STRUTHERS, OH
27 First News

Gary Lee Palmer, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Lee “Lee” Palmer, born September 13, 1947, passed away peacefully in the presence of family in Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, July 29, 2022. He joins in death his parents, Roy Palmer and Katherine (Mellott) Palmer and brother, Scott Palmer. Lee leaves behind...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Dorothy A. Del Greco, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Del Greco, 77, passed away Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Dorothy was born November 21, 1944, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph Hudak and Elizabeth Jacisin Hudak and was a...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Robert W. Martin, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Martin, 61, passed away Friday afternoon, July 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, known by his family and friends as “Bob,” was born December 6, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended Woodrow Wilson...
HUBBARD, OH
27 First News

Richard Eugene Christy, Jr., Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” Eugene Christy, Jr., 59 of Newton Falls, Ohio. passed away at his home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Born in Akron, Ohio on September 5, 1962, Rich was the son of the late Richard E., Sr and Earline J. (Blotz) Christy.
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Joyce” Nagle, 92, passed away Tuesday morning, July 26, 2022, at Humility House in Austintown. Catherine, who was known to all as “Joyce,” was born February 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late James Charles and Catherine Welch Charles and was a lifelong area resident.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

William J. Orr, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. Orr, Jr., 75, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. William was born May 1, 1947, in Youngstown, the son of William J., Sr. and Rebecca F. Ackworth Orr. William proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Richard James Hanson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard James Hanson, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on June 26, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Hugh James Hanson and Miriam (Krahl) Hanson. On November 4, 1978, he married Linda...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Harold G. Baringer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold G. Baringer, 92, passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 5, 1930 in Ohltown, Ohio, a son of Leroy and Edith (Smith) Baringer. Harold was employed by Sherwin-Williams Paints, retiring February 28, 2009. He was a 1948 graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles L. Grameth, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L. Grameth, 73, passed away Tuesday evening, July 26, 2022, at Liberty Health Care in Liberty Township with his loving wife by his side. Charles was born December 28, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Martin Grameth and Pauline Fox Grameth and...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann “Cathy” Rothbauer, 87, formerly of the city’s west side, passed away peacefully, Sunday evening, July 24, 2022, at Serenity House in Santa Barbara, California. Catherine was born July 31, 1934, in McDonald, the daughter of the late Tony Piowarsy and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald W. “Ronnie” Barr, 55, died Saturday evening, July 30, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital. He was born July 16, 1967 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, a son of Clair A. and Zelda “Maxine” Erb Barr and was a lifelong area resident. Ronnie...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Dorothy Ann Gonda, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022. Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident. She attended Jackson...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Beverly Ann Edwards, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann (Wilson) Edwards, 86, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Continuing Health Care at The Ridge. She was born in Girard, Ohio, to Ernest and Alma (Morrow) Wilson on December 7, 1935. She was employed as an aide at Northside Maternity, Briarfield...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Kelly Robert Baker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Kelly Robert Baker, 55, of Minnesota, transitioned to eternal rest on Saturday July 16, 2022 at the Allina Health Center in Faribault, Minnesota. Mr. Baker was born February 2, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Deborah A. McCray. He was a graduate of South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

