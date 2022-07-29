www.inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 10000 block North Turkey Creek Road, Syracuse. Johnathan R.V. Heckaman reported criminal mischief to a vehicle. 5:34 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 3600 block North CR 175E, Warsaw. Officers investigated a report of domestic...
Chamber Celebrates Temporary Bike Lane In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — A step towards making the Warsaw-Winona Lake area better connected was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for a new temporary bike lane that’s been set up on two blocks along West Market Street, from Columbia to Lake Streets, in downtown Warsaw.
Seven Blood Drives Scheduled At Four Locations
WARSAW — Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned, Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for blood.
Statewide Silver Alert Declared For Elkhart Teenager
ELKHART — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teenager from Elkhart. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Antonio Mikell, a 15-year-old black teenager who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Antonio was last seen wearing a Trump 2020 T-shirt and pajama pants with Christmas lights, and carrying a silver suitcase.
Mary Trueblood — PENDING
Mary Trueblood, 73, Warsaw, died at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw.
Betty Yerkes — UPDATED
Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.
Roland ‘Felix’ Espinoza — UPDATED
Roland J. “Felix” Espinoza, 70, Warsaw, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, in his home. Felix was born June 26, 1952, in Nassawadox, Va. the son of (the late) Roberto and Susana (Reyna) Espinoza Sr. He was united in marriage to Dixie Lee (Creakbaum) Espinoza on Nov. 21, 1981, in Warsaw.
Kendallville Man To Serve Four Years In Prison On Dealing Conviction
WARSAW — A Kendallville man will serve four years in prison after officers discovered a large amount of methamphetamine in a vehicle. Joshua E. Jellison, 42, 526 E. Diamond St., Kendallville, was charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony. Two additional criminal charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Josophine Koontz
Josophine Koontz, 79, North Manchester, formerly of Sidney, died July 30, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center, North Manchester. She was born March 7, 1943. She married Kenneth Milton “Kenny” Koontz on Feb. 18, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Forrester (Debra) Asher,...
School Bus Safety Enforcement Underway In Kosciusko County
WARSAW — As students head back to the classroom, the Kosciusko County Traffic Safety Partnership reminds motorists to stop for school buses or face the consequences. Over the next couple of weeks, officers will be increasing patrols to prevent stop-arm violations, speeding and other forms of reckless driving around school buses and in school zones.
County Shifts $1.1 Million To Use For Paving Work
WARSAW — Kosciusko County Commissioners have formally approved allocating money to match with a grant the county is applying for to help with road repaving. At their meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, commissioners approved a request from Kosciusko County Highway Department Superintendent Steve Moriarty for funds to match an Indiana Department of Transportation Community Crossings Matching Grant the county is applying for.
Romayne Bender
Romayne J. Bender, 75, Topeka, died Saturday afternoon, July 30, 2022, at Parkview Regional Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Sep. 20, 1946. He married Clara Delagrange on Aug. 30, 1986; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Tina Lawhorn, Topeka, Ryan (Mary Ellen) Bender, Topeka, Julie Stout,...
City Celebrates Playground Upgrade At Beyer Park
WARSAW – Warsaw continued its practice of upgrading at least one playground park every year, with the latest upgrade being at Beyer Park Tuesday morning, Aug. 2. New equipment at Beyer Park, on the south side of Pike Lake, includes stations suited for younger and older children. The brightly...
Rhoda Martin
Rhoda (Martin) Martin, 87, New Paris, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. She was born April 3, 1935. She married Leonard B. Martin on Oct. 9, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Keith (Mary Ann) Martin, Sauk Centre, Minn., Marcia (Wayne) Eberly,...
Warsaw Resident Lenora Stump Named August Veteran Of Month
WARSAW — U.S. Army veteran Lenora R. Stump of Warsaw is the August Kosciusko County Veteran of the Month. Stump was recognized at the Kosciusko County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2. She’s the fourth female veteran to receive the designation. Kosciusko County Veteran Service Officer Darryl...
KBOR, CCS Team Up For School Supplies Distribution
Backpacks filled with supplies were distributed Thursday in Warsaw at the Kosciusko County Board of Realtors Office on Anchorage Road. Photo at the top is the volunteers who helped with the event. InkFreeNews photos by Dan Spalding.
Vivian Reinhold
Vivian Marie (Loehmer) Reinhold, 78, Kewanna, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Pulaski Healthcare, Winamac. She was born Nov. 29, 1943. She married David Reinhold; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Anthony James Owen, Indianapolis; brothers, Ralph (Ethel) Loehmer, Monterey, Raymond Loehmer, Portage, Daniel...
Linda Fleck
Linda M. Fleck, 75, Plymouth, died at 7:59 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in her home. She was born May 8, 1947. She married Dale E. Fleck on June 10, 1967; he preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her daughters, Beth Fish, Rochester and Jennifer Fleck, Pierceton; her...
Theodore ‘Ted’ Hanes — UPDATED
Theodore LeRoy “Ted” Hanes, 94, Claypool, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. He was born March 31, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif. He was one of four children born to Viva Blanch (Netzley) and Charles Carl Hanes. Ted married the love of his life, Iris Evonne Neff, on Valentines Day, Feb. 14, 1960. They were blessed with the joy of becoming parents, grandparents and great-grandparents throughout their journey of 62 years of marriage.
Harry Sherman
Harry C. Sherman, 72, Syracuse, died July 28, 2022, at Greencroft Healthcare, Goshen. He was born March 5, 1950. He married Patricia Cross in 1977; she survives. He is also survived by his only son, Lukas (Brenda) Sherman, New Paris; two grandchildren; and a sister, Arvilla (Lee) Brinkmeyer, Fairfield, Ohio.
