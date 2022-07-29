Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.

