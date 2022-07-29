ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Certain California, Florida, Arizona housing markets most susceptible to downturn in a recession

By Daniella Genovese
fox10phoenix.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 2

Related
Money

5 Cities Where Home Prices Are Most Likely to Drop Soon

The days of record-high house prices in the U.S. could be disappearing. In fact, research indicates home prices will drop in the months ahead in some of last year’s hottest real estate markets. Overall home price growth is expected to slow down dramatically in the U.S., and five cities...
BOISE, ID
Money

The 10 Cities Where the Housing Market Is Cooling the Fastest

After two years of record-breaking growth, the housing market is finally turning around — especially on the West Coast. San Jose, California, is the market that’s cooling off the quickest, according to a new analysis from real estate brokerage Redfin. All of the top 10 markets in Redfin's list are along the West Coast or in western mountain states, including six entries in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, FL
Local
Florida Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
State
Nevada State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Cape Coral, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tucson, AZ
City
North Port, FL
Local
Arizona Business
Local
California Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
Nevada State
Nevada Real Estate
City
Los Angeles, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Real Estate
Phoenix, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Real Estate
City
Las Vegas, NV
Cape Coral, FL
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Tampa, FL
City
Sacramento, CA
Tucson, AZ
Real Estate
Local
California Real Estate
Local
Nevada Business
Phoenix, AZ
Business
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
State
Arizona State
Bakersfield, CA
Real Estate
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
Las Vegas, NV
Business
Fortune

What the housing market correction will do to home prices in 2023

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. There's no doubt about it: The Pandemic Housing Boom was an inflationary engine. Elevated homebuyer demand during the pandemic simply overwhelmed inventory. It translated into fierce bidding wars and double-digit home price growth. Soaring home prices gave landlords an opening to jack up rents. It also saw builders push homebuilding to levels not seen since 2006. Of course, an elevated builder demand for steel, lumber, and refrigerators only put further stress on an already maxed out global supply chain.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Housing Market#Real Estate Brokerage#U S Economy#Business Industry#Freddie Mac
Money

10 Cities Where Renting Is Much Cheaper Than Buying a Starter Home

Even as rent prices soar, taking out a lease is cheaper than taking out a mortgage in most big U.S. cities. In more than 75% of the largest 50 markets in the U.S., renting costs less than buying a starter home, according to Realtor.com’s Monthly Rental Report. For the sake of comparison, back in January renting was more favorable than buying in slightly less than 50% of these markets.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Economy
Fortune

Falling home prices? This interactive map shows the statistical odds of it occurring in your local housing market

Talk about a 180. Not only has the Pandemic Housing Boom—which pushed U.S. home prices up 42% over the past two years—fizzled out, but we’ve seen it replaced by a “housing recession.” Across the nation, home sales are plummeting and inventory levels are spiking. This economic contraction has housing slowing down at its fastest clip since 2006.
BUSINESS
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

Home prices slow dramatically on the West Coast but remain strong in Tampa, Miami, and Dallas as pending home sales drop 20% nationwide from a year ago amid rising mortgage rates

Major West Coast cities are seeing the slowest growth in home prices as mortgage rates rise, while growth remains strongest in Tampa, Miami and Dallas. Tuesday's report from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller showed that national home prices increased 19.7 percent in May from a year ago, after surging 20.6 percent in April.
TAMPA, FL
AOL Corp

7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month

While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably. GOBankingRates set out to identify the Southwestern cities where you can live for...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy