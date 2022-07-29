www.freedom929.com
freedom929.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL COUNTY EVENT
(OLNEY) A huge “thank you” to everyone that helped sponsor and support this year’s 165th annual Richland County Fair which wrapped up this past weekend in the Olney City Park. We send out a tip of the hat to the officers of the Richland County Fair Board,...
freedom929.com
CANCELLED FOR TODAY
(OLNEY) Due to heavy rain and some tree damage in the Olney City Park, today’s Richland County Farmer’s Market is cancelled. The Market will hopefully be back on Friday, later this week. Stay tuned for details. Again, today’s Market in the City Park is cancelled.
Old Farmersburg Settlers Fest returns
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The old Farmersburg Settlers Committee welcomed the community to a festival. Many lined up for a parade down Main Street to kick off a day full of activities at George Heap Memorial Park. Crafts, giveaways, as well as over ten local vendors and food trucks, were available for the community to […]
freedom929.com
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
freedom929.com
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters this week. At the Wheeler site tomorrow morning, the West Liberty location Wednesday morning, and the Rose Hill site Thursday morning. The Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will be open Saturday from 7:00 to 3:30.
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
freedom929.com
AREA BLOOD DRIVES THIS WEEK
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are strongly encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Monday (8/1/22) at the House of Prayer in Albion from...
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
freedom929.com
LINDA MARIE BISSEY-THOMAS
(LOUISVILLE) The funeral service for Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas, age 76, of Louisville (Illinois), will be held Thursday evening, August 4, at 6:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with a private burial later at the Clay City Cemetery. The visitation is Thursday evening, August 4, from 4:00 until service time, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Linda Marie Bissey-Thomas of Louisville.
MyWabashValley.com
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
freedom929.com
MARJORIE E. THOMPSON
(CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Marjorie E. Thompson, age 96, of rural Clay City, will be held Thursday morning, August 4, at 10:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with burial in the Rusk Cemetery, north of Flora. The visitation is Wednesday evening, August 3, from 6:00 until 8:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. Again, that’s for Marjorie E. Thompson of rural Clay City.
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 10:00pm/Severe Weather Threat Through Overnight Hours
Our listening area has a chance of seeing severe weather this evening. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Effingham, Jasper, and Crawford counties and to the south until 10:00pm. An isolated threat for thunderstorms exists along a cold front that is moving through Southeast Illinois this...
wamwamfm.com
Wanted Man Arrested in Gibson Co.
A Princeton man wanted on warrants out of Knox and Gibson Counties has been arrested. On Friday, Gibson County Sheriff’s Deputies traveled to a river cabin in the 8000 block of West 425 North to locate David Kolb, 59, of Princeton. Kolb had a Level 2 warrant out of...
WTHI
Sudden spike of break-ins in Casey
CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Police Department is warning people about an unusually high number of break-ins lately. As the police work on investigating current break-in cases, they remind residents to be sure to lock their belongings. That means keeping cars locked, valuables out of sight, and doors and windows of homes locked.
5 arrested in southern Indiana drug bust
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police drug investigation led to five arrests in Gibson County on Tuesday. Police executed a search warrant at home in Princeton, Indiana around 12:30 a.m. Investigators found five people inside the home, as well as a “small amount of meth,” marijuana, anti-depressant pills, a digital scale, small baggies, […]
