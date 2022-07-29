North Dakotans, Minnesotans anticipate Mega Millions drawing

www.wdayradionow.com
Related
wdayradionow.com
WalletHub Study: North Dakota and Minnesota early education systems among worst in nation
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota and Minnesota have found themselves at the bottom of the list when it comes to early education, according to a WalletHub study. The personal finance website ranked the best and worst performing early education systems across the country. The study taking into account 12 key metrics, including everything from state pre-k programs offered to quality benchmarks and total reported spending per child in enrolled pre-k. North Dakota finished second worst in the study, while Minnesota finished fourth worst.
wdayradionow.com
Toddler nearly drowns at area lake. Update on plan to sell beer at NDSU Bison games. Low rankings for early education.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines:A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at an area lake. The NDSU Athletic Director weighs in on the plan to sell beer at Bison homes games. Bad news for North Dakota and Minnesota when it comes to early education.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota Deer Hunting Licenses available, changes come to DNR regulations
(St. Paul, MN) -- Deer hunting licenses are now available in Minnesota. Department of Natural Resources wildlife management specialists say the state's deer population is healthy and stable. The agency is increasing bag limits or lottery permits in 28 zones and hunters will have more license options for early antler less deer.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota expecting sweltering week trapped under Heat Dome
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota residents can expect a sweltering week while much of the state is trapped under a heat dome. Temperatures are expected to continue to surpass 90 degrees and to approach 100 in some areas. Fargo's high for Tuesday is 93 degrees. The weather will get cooler tomorrow, dipping into the 70s and 80s, before bouncing back to the mid to upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdayradionow.com
Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen unveils "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan"
(Fargo, ND) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, the republican candidate for Governor of Minnesota has unveiled his "10 Point Greater Minnesota Prosperity Plan". He says it's aimed at supporting farmers and the rural economy. "The farmers are getting hit every which way. First off on estate taxes, if you look at...
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota ranks 1st nationwide for lung cancer treatment rates
(Fargo, ND) -- A new report shows the state of North Dakota leads the nation when it comes to lung cancer treatment rates. "Treatment is really important for sure, but we really also want to emphasize in the report about early detection and screening," said Pat McKone, Senior Director for Public Policy for the American Lung Association.
wdayradionow.com
South Dakota school districts still seeking 300 teachers
(WDAY Radio) -- South Dakota school districts are still trying to fill nearly 300 openings for teachers. Associated School Boards of South Dakota Executive Director Wade Pogany says the openings remain as the school year approaches in the next several weeks. Pogany says 65 of the openings are in special education and another 64 are for elementary school positions.
wdayradionow.com
New Laws now in effect for Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) -- Several new laws are now in effect in Minnesota. Laws that went into effect Monday include measures that allow public employees to unionize and collectively bargain, and deal with business and commerce, the release of background checks to potential employers and licensure agencies, and guardianship rules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?
Public support for euthanasia is on the rise as is its political peril. Continue reading…
Comments / 0