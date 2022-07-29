www.freedom929.com
Related
Water rescues, flooding in Jasper County, IL
JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Doug Weddell said he hadn’t seen rain like this years. “I have been a Jasper County resident all my life, I think the last time I remember a rainfall like this was June 2008.” According to the Wade Community Fire Protection Chief Gary Lindemann, the department dealt with seven water […]
freedom929.com
THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
(NEWTON) The Jasper County Solid Waste Program continues with the rural dumpsters this week. At the Wheeler site tomorrow morning, the West Liberty location Wednesday morning, and the Rose Hill site Thursday morning. The Highway Department dumpsters along Route 33, northeast of Newton, will be open Saturday from 7:00 to 3:30.
southernillinoisnow.com
4H Shows for swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats held in Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday
Hundreds of swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats were shown during 4-H shows held at the Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday. In the swine show, the Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Elias Mullinax with Hallie Borcherding having the Reserve Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Market Gilt was shown by Joshua Hiestand. Tommy Cox showed the Reserved Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was shown by Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Jonathan Wilkins. First place in the Senior Showmanship Award in the Swine Show was Jonathan Wilkins. Kayley Lacey took second and Kyla Engel third. The Intermediate Showmanship Champion was Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Anthony Wilkins. The Junior Showmanship Champion was Hallie Borcherding and the Reserve Champion was Mallory Starwalt.
freedom929.com
ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL COUNTY EVENT
(OLNEY) A huge “thank you” to everyone that helped sponsor and support this year’s 165th annual Richland County Fair which wrapped up this past weekend in the Olney City Park. We send out a tip of the hat to the officers of the Richland County Fair Board,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Monday, 08/01/22
FOR SALE: Small bales of straw and pasture mix grass hay. Call 217-821-3176. WANTED: A sturdy basic stationary exercise bike, in the Effingham area. Call 309-826-7372. FOR SALE: A big wicker sofa with 8 cushions, built to last, $75, will need help to move it. Call 618-238-4118.
WTHI
Historic "tree in the middle of the road" catches fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on the historical "tree in the middle of the road." It's located on Greencastle Road in northern Vigo County. We first told you it was saved -- after a battle with rotting limbs. On Saturday, it was faced with a different challenge.
Good Samaritan Hospital seeking public input
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Residents in the Vincennes and surrounding areas are being asked to participate in the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment for Good Samaritan Hospital. Officials with the hospital say the goal is to understand the issues in the community that make it hard for residents to get the care they need, as […]
MyWabashValley.com
Celebrating Summer in Vincennes: Zip and Sip
Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. In Vincennes, we found another perfect place to stop and enjoy a summer treat! Zip and Sip has real milkshakes, custom sodas and floats to go with a variety of fun snacks and sandwiches.
IN THIS ARTICLE
midwestwanderer.com
More Big Stuff: The Return to Casey, Illinois
The small town of Casey, Illinois, is home to twelve of the world’s largest objects—rocking chair, wind chimes, and teeter-totter, to name a few. We wrote about the “Big Things Small Town” last year after we had passed through and had seen the attractions on and around Main Street. However, there are more “big” roadside attractions scattered through other parts of town. So, we spent the better part of a day there recently, and we took our granddaughter with us, knowing she’d love it. Here is a video of some of what Casey offers.
10-year-old girl dies after fall at Illinois national forest
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WTVO) — A 10-year-old girl from Indiana died on Friday after a fall at a national forest in Illinois. Everly Kate Montgomery of Odon, Indiana died after a fall at Garden of the Gods in Shawnee National Forest, according to WFIE. The trail, which is a quarter of a mile long and the […]
Rural King to move into vacant K-Mart building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer confirmed Friday that Rural King will be the second tenant at the old K-Mart location on US-41 in Terre Haute. Switzer also confirmed the Rural King on the east side of town will remain open. He said this Rural King will be one of the […]
Child dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — A 10-year-old girl from Odon, Indiana has died after falling at Garden of the Gods, according to news outlets in southern Illinois. Reports said the girl was visiting the Shawnee National Forest with her family Friday afternoon. While hiking, she fell about 100 feet, according to Jackson County Coroner Dr. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
freedom929.com
12 TO 18 HOURS OF STORM ACTIVITY
(NEWTON/OLNEY) After the National Weather Service and other forecasters changed their weather outlook yesterday afternoon, a powerful storm system began moving into our downstate area counties at around 4:00. With gusty winds from 40 to 60 miles-per-hour, heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning, and various sizes of hail, the storms rolled through the counties of Effingham, Jasper, Clay, Richland, Crawford, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and White with the training effect lasting for nearly nine hours in most locations. Rain totals range from two to eight inches on average with some sites in Richland, Jasper, and other area counties getting from ten to twelve inches of rain. The National Weather Service issued 18 severe thunderstorm warnings from 4:00 yesterday afternoon to around 2:00 early this morning, all followed by at least 10 flood warnings, some of which are still in effect. There were and still are some power outages in the area with some trees uprooted and blown down, along with some wind and flood damage. However, at this point in time, no series injuries have been reported and no tornadic weather was included. The National Weather Service says that after a few more storms this morning and after a hot and humid day on tap tomorrow, we could see more of the same Wednesday night into Thursday. Stay tuned to a NOAA weather alert radio for further weather information and developments.
10-year-old North Daviess Elementary School student dies after 100-foot fall in Illinois park
DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A community celebration of life is planned for a 10-year-old Odon, Indiana girl who died unexpectedly last week. Everly Kate Montgomery was a soon-to-be 4th grader at North Daviess Elementary when a tragic accident caused her death. Everly’s mother is a teacher at the school, according to a statement released […]
14news.com
Camper taking on water as Ohio River rises
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The camper sitting on the sandbar is taking on water as the Ohio River is quickly rising. This comes as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it’s ordered the owners to remove the camper. It’s been the latest Tri-State oddity, which was first considered...
WTHI
Climbing Café in Terre Haute closes its doors for good
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One Vigo County business is closing its doors for good, again. The Climbing Café announced on Facebook that they are permanently closing. We reached out to the business to learn more about the reason for the closure. A marketing representative declined to comment. News...
freedom929.com
TODAY’S THE PAYMENT DEADLINE
(OLNEY/NOBLE) A reminder to all mobile home and manufactured home owners in Richland County that the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are due today, this Monday, August 1st, 2022. The taxes may be paid in cash, by valid check, or with a credit/debit card with all payments either delivered to the County Treasurer’s Office at the Courthouse, open today from 8:00 to 4:00, or paid online, by mail with an August 1st postmark, or by placing in the county’s drop box on the south side of the Courthouse. A $25.00 penalty will apply on Tuesday, August 2nd, if the Mobile Home Privilege Taxes are not paid by August 1st.
WTHI
Here's what Vigo County's prosecutor told News 10 about the "Gangster Video" incident that led to Walmart evacuation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - No charges will be filed after a scare and the evacuation of Walmart on Terre Haute's east side. On Tuesday, the Terre Haute Police Department responded to the store after they received reports of two men walking into the store with balaclava-style masks and a handgun in one of their waistbands.
Sheriff gives update on Lafayette St. dirt bike crash
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a crash involving a car and a child on a dirt bike happened just after 7:00 pm in the area of N Lafayette St. and E Hollywood Ave. A helicopter was called to land at Otter Creek Middle School. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse […]
14news.com
Camper towed out of water after washing away into Ohio River
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All eyes have been on the Ohio River in Evansville for the past 10 days, but after nearly a week, the camper that had been sitting safely on a sandbar has now been towed out of the water. On Friday, the camper began washing away due...
Comments / 0