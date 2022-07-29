Intel stock slumps 8% after poor earnings show softening demand for PCs

www.cnbc.com
What Cramer is watching Monday — consumers hoard cash, home improvement slows
Looking for signs of peaking. M2 has peaked and could be ready for a big fall. (M2 is a broad measure of the U.S. money supply). Are consumer balance sheets stretched? Still have a huge amount of cash in their accounts. (Good for banks with high fed funds rate yet stocks have not re-rated.) People scared to own banks going into a recession.
Pinterest shares jump after Elliott confirms it's the company's largest investor
Shares of Pinterest jumped 11% on Tuesday morning despite disappointing second-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected user numbers and received a statement of support from activist investor Elliott Management. Shares of Pinterest closed up 11% Tuesday, a day after activist investor Elliott Management confirmed it's Pinterest's...
SocGen posts second-quarter loss after taking 3.3 billion euro hit on Russia exit
The French lender saw every unit grow in the second quarter, which helped offset the impact of its departure from Russia. Going forward, the French bank said it aims to achieve a return on tangible equity, a measure of profitability, of 10% and a CET 1 ratio of 12% in 2025.
PayPal jumps as Elliott Management says it has a $2 billion holding in the financial services company
PayPal's results beat expectations for the second quarter. The financial services company has a new $15 billion share buyback program. PayPal shares rose as much as 13% in extended trading on Tuesday after the financial services firm issued stronger-than-expected second-quarter results. During its earnings presentation, PayPal said it had entered into an information-sharing agreement on value creation with Elliott Management.
European markets head for lower open as negative sentiment persists
LONDON — European stocks are expected to open lower Wednesday, continuing the regional trend downward this week. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen 26 points lower at 7,394, Germany's DAX down 34 points at 13,421, France's CAC 40 down 29 points at 6,385 and Italy's FTSE MIB 44 points lower at 22,290, according to data from IG.
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
Gold hits near one-month high on dollar weakness
Gold neared a one-month high on Monday on the back of a decline in the U.S. dollar, with investors awaiting economic data that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening. Spot gold was up 0.37% at $1,771.71 per ounce, having earlier hit its highest since July 5 at...
Oil drops as weak Chinese factory data heightens demand concerns
Oil prices dropped sharply on Monday as weak manufacturing data from China and Europe weighed on the demand outlook while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top crude producers on supply. Brent crude futures settled $3.94, or 3.79%, lower at $100.03 per barrel. U.S....
Heineken posts strong first-half, drops 2023 margin target
Heineken previously set a target to raise its operating margin to 17% in 2023, but it cast doubts in February on achieving that due to increased economic uncertainty and sharply higher input costs. The market expectation before Monday's results was a margin of 16% next year, the same level as...
Singapore bank OCBC's second-quarter profit jumps 28%, upbeat on outlook
Singapore's second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp reported a stronger-than-expected 28% jump in quarterly profit and gave a robust outlook as rising interest rates pushed up its net interest margins. With Singapore relaxing most of its Covid-19 local and travel restrictions since early April this year, banks are benefiting from the...
Wall Street’s top analysts are bullish on these long-term stocks
Between the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike, fresh economic data and a flood of earnings from tech giants, it has been a busy week for investors. Since the market can be so volatile, it's key to maintain a long-term perspective and avoid making decisions based on sudden movements in stocks.
How these companies are taking over the U.S. auto dealership industry
Six publicly traded dealership groups, including the two biggest ones, AutoNation and Lithia Motors, have been buying up a growing share of U.S. auto dealerships. With new car prices at all-time highs, parts in short supply and automobiles in high demand, these dealership groups have seen profits soar throughout the pandemic.
Gold steadies as lower U.S. yields counter uptick in dollar
Gold traded slightly higher on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar inched higher, although a dip in Treasury yields and growing recession fears kept bullion near four-week peak. Spot gold traded 0.46% higher around $1,780.19 per ounce after hitting its highest since July 5 at $1,780.39 earlier in the session. U.S....
Oil falls on demand worries, stronger U.S. dollar
Oil prices fell about 1% in early trade on Wednesday, reversing gains from the previous session ahead of a meeting OPEC+ producers on fears of a slowdown in global growth hitting fuel demand and a firmer dollar. Brent crude futures fell 94 cents, or 0.9%, to $99.60 a barrel at...
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi breaks down second-quarter earnings and shift to services
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which showed the ride hailing company was cash-flow positive for the first time. Khosrowshahi also provides an outlook for the fall and weighs in on the company's operations in Europe as economies reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic. "There's a ton of growth ahead of us," Khosrowshahi tells CNBC regarding its European business.
Boeing shares jump after U.S. clears way for 787 Dreamliner deliveries
The Federal Aviation Administration is clearing the way for Boeing to resume 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a pause last year. CNBC's Phil LeBeau joins 'Squawk on the Street' with the details.
Apple chipmaker TSMC warns Taiwan-China war would make everybody losers
If China were to invade Taiwan, the most-advanced chip factory in the world would be rendered "not operable," TSMC Chair Mark Liu said. "The war brings no winners, everybody's losers," Liu said. He said an invasion would cause economic turmoil for China, Taiwan and Western countries. If China were to...
Singaporeans with low incomes continue to face the lowest wage growth, DBS says
Low-income earners in Singapore will face the lowest growth in wages and the biggest jump in household expenses as inflation rises, according to research by DBS bank. Wages for those earning less than 2,500 Singapore dollars ($1,815) a month rose by only 2.5% between May last year and this year, the study showed.
After the CHIPS Act: U.S. still has a long road ahead to rival Asia in semiconductor manufacturing
After three years of stops and starts, Congress passed a $52 billion package designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. and improve competitiveness with China. President Joe Biden is expected to signed the bill into law. While top tech executives say a consistent supply of chips is crucial for...
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stock futures are lower Monday, as Wall Street begins a new month after strong gains in July. All three major U.S. stock indexes recorded their best months of the year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.1% and 6.7% in July, respectively, their largest monthly advances since November 2020. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed and ended a three-month losing skid. The index rose 12.35% in July for its best month since April 2020, powered by robust gains in the technology sector.
