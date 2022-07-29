Intel stock slumps 8% after poor earnings show softening demand for PCs

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to break down the company's latest quarterly earnings report, which showed the ride hailing company was cash-flow positive for the first time. Khosrowshahi also provides an outlook for the fall and weighs in on the company's operations in Europe as economies reopen following the Covid-19 pandemic. "There's a ton of growth ahead of us," Khosrowshahi tells CNBC regarding its European business.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO