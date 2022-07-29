ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Will monsoon impact weekend plans?

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says the monsoon surge will continue on Friday with a 40% chance for afternoon thunderstorms and the chance for flash flooding.

If you have plans to get outside this weekend, rain could impact those plans.

Most places in the state will be dry on Saturday morning, except southern Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said you should expect a round of afternoon thunderstorms across the Front Range, central mountains, and northern mountains on Saturday.

How to protect my home from flooding

It will be dry on Sunday morning with a 10% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Rain/storm chances for the Front Range will be low.

The monsoon will take a few days off on Monday and Tuesday and conditions will be significantly drier those days.

When I-70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon, here are the alternate routes

Be sure to bookmark these tools to help you stay informed of the weather changes as new data comes in from our Pinpoint Weather Team.

Be sure to download the free Pinpoint Weather app to get vital weather information sent straight to your phone.

