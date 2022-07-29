Charges withdrawn for 2015 Portsmouth murder suspect

www.wavy.com
16-year-old shot on Moregate Lane in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
Man shot Tuesday afternoon in Portsmouth
Police announced on Twitter at 12:42 p.m. that a man walked into a local hospital with a non life-threatening injury and was being treated.
Toddler's death at VB hotel ruled suspicious, police say
Toddler's death at VB hotel ruled suspicious, police say
Portsmouth police handing out free doorbell cameras to help reduce crime
Portsmouth police will soon be handing out doorbell cameras to help combat crime in the community.
Man dies after early-morning shooting in Portsmouth
Two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Tuesday morning. One of the men died, police confirmed.
Charges dismissed temporarily for Suffolk Tower arson suspect
Charges against a man accused of setting fire to the Suffolk Tower Apartments last summer have been temporarily dismissed because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Man shot on Wide Street in Norfolk
Police in Norfolk are investigating a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Lamont Johnson sentenced to 25 years; VB judge calls case ‘vile and inhumane’
Lamont Johnson confessed to strangling his ex-girlfriend Bellamy Gamboa in the Virginia Beach townhome they shared with their 20-month-old twins. He was sentenced Tuesday to 25.5 years in prison.
Windsor police officer not facing charges in 2020 traffic stop, special prosecutor says
A Windsor police officer caught on camera pepper-spraying a U.S. Army Lieutenant in December 2020 should not face charges, according to a special prosecutor.
2 sought in string of Virginia Beach vehicle larcenies
Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two people accused in several recent larcenies.
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
2 shot on Willow Drive in Newport News; multiple cars struck
Driver arrested after hour-long pursuit that started in Chesapeake
Chesapeake Police said the pursuit lasted about an hour and ten minutes. There were no injuries reported, but a police vehicle received minor damage.
Man dies after shooting on Manson Street in Norfolk
A Portsmouth man died after a shooting Sunday night on Manson Street in Norfolk.
Man charged with DWI drove over 115 during Gates pursuit, sheriff’s office says
A man who drove more than 115 mph down US 158 in Gates County was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, the Gates County Sheriff's Office says.
Police investigating incident on Willow Drive in Newport News
Police were on the scene of an incident Saturday night in Newport News. According to dispatch, the call for the incident came in around 11:05 p.m. in the 600 block of Willow Dr. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigating-incident-on-willow-drive-in-newport-news/
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
VIDEO: Car crashes into water in Virginia Beach
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Pasquotank County Utilities conduct flushing
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County Utilities is conducting flushing through Friday, Aug. 5. The following areas should expect little to no water pressure during the flushing periods:. Weeksville Road. Pailin Creek Road. Toxey Road. Sawmill Road. Salem Church Road. Orchard Cove. Soundneck Road. Griffin Swamp Road. Esclip...
Currituck single-vehicle crash sends driver to hospital
A driver in Shawboro was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a single-vehicle crash.
Fire breaks out at HRSD treatment plant in Virginia Beach
A fire broke out at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District's Atlantic Treatment Plant on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach on Sunday night.
