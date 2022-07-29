Charges withdrawn for 2015 Portsmouth murder suspect

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Portsmouth Monday evening. Police say the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. in the 4200 block of Moregate Lane, near River Shore Road and Picadilly Lane, but officers were called to respond to Fire Station One. That’s where they located a 16-year-old male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

