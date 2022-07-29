Wyman Williams: Recession or not, Texas economy continues strong; excitement for new Commerce housing development

The Greenville Independent School District is seeking public input on whether to put a bond proposal on local ballots in November. The district has been seeking funds to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center, among other projects. In May, voters rejected a $169 million bond proposal from the district. At a public meeting in July, the district presented a slimmed-down version of the package that totaled about $136 million. The new middle school would be built south of Hunt Regional Medical Center and the new early childhood center would be located next to the current one. There will be one more public meeting on the topic Tuesday evening. It’s scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria. The Greenville ISD board is expected to decide later this month whether to place another bond proposal on November ballots.

GREENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO