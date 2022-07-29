Wyman Williams: Recession or not, Texas economy continues strong; excitement for new Commerce housing development

www.ketr.org
WFAA
Why watering lawns in Dallas might require flooding farms in East Texas
DALLAS — This past year or so has taught Texans not to take electricity for granted. Water is now another resource that might soon become a problem in this state. Simply put, Texas needs more water to keep up with all the residents and businesses moving here. A few...
Changing Market Conditions Increasing Housing Inventory in Texas. Here’s How That’s a Plus
Here’s something that could ease the tensions of Dallas-Fort Worth real estate agents: Inventory is growing. Of course, market conditions — higher interest rates and inflation — are at play, but it was one bright spot in the Texas Realtors’ second-quarter housing report. In comparing quarters,...
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Aug. 1, 2022: How Texas’ groundwater is doing amid statewide drought
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities across Texas, many towns and cities have implemented strict water conservation ordinances. And: A shot in the arm for a Liquid Natural Gas facility in Brownsville – what a big contract means for its future. Also: In Uvalde, the community still in the early days of recovery is trying to access the financial help promised, but doing that is easier said than done.
ketr.org
Fire danger returns to higher levels Tuesday
Fire danger across Northeast Texas has returned to high levels today, with dry, sunny and windy conditions. Firefighters in Hunt County have been battling wildfires. Yesterday evening, crews contained a fire north of Commerce along State Highway 24 that burned a little less than an acre. Another blaze just east of the Commerce Municipal Airport has burned between three and four acres, according to the most recent report from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The latest report, as of about11 o’clock last night, said the fire was 60 percent contained. Elsewhere in Hunt County, a fire northwest of Greenville burned more than 15 acres before being contained Monday afternoon. The blaze happened near the intersection of County Roads 1083 and 1088.
ketr.org
Greenville ISD hosting Aug. 2 public meeting on possible bond proposal
The Greenville Independent School District is seeking public input on whether to put a bond proposal on local ballots in November. The district has been seeking funds to build a new middle school and a new early childhood center, among other projects. In May, voters rejected a $169 million bond proposal from the district. At a public meeting in July, the district presented a slimmed-down version of the package that totaled about $136 million. The new middle school would be built south of Hunt Regional Medical Center and the new early childhood center would be located next to the current one. There will be one more public meeting on the topic Tuesday evening. It’s scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Greenville Middle School cafeteria. The Greenville ISD board is expected to decide later this month whether to place another bond proposal on November ballots.
KVUE
Growing list of Central Texas communities implementing water restrictions
Due to the ongoing drought, multiple Central Texas cities have announced water restrictions. KVUE's Dominique Newland has the latest.
Aurora and Schneider to Autonomously Haul Freight in Texas
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- Today, Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR), a leading autonomous vehicle company, and Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation services, announced a multiphase commercial pilot to haul freight for Schneider’s customers with the Aurora Driver, Aurora’s autonomous technology. This pilot reflects an important step for Schneider toward understanding how to incorporate autonomous trucks into its fleet to improve efficiencies and address the growing demand to move goods. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005057/en/ Aurora and Schneider announce a commercial pilot to autonomously haul freight for Schneider’s customers. (Photo: Aurora)
Inside DFW asked Dallasites where they are from: Some of their answers may surprise you
When someone tells you that they're from Dallas, what comes to your mind? Do you think, 'Big city vibes with a southern twist?'
Cha-Ching! Did You Know Texas Has 2 Operating Casinos?
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, San Antonio & in Houston
Three's company but we don't think it'll be too crowded for three people to win a chunk of cash from the Texas Lottery.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
texasstandard.org
‘The easy water is gone’: Drought and climate change strain Texas aquifers
With heightened concern over dwindling water supplies in communities all across Texas, many towns and cities have put in place their most strict water conservation ordinances. Robert Mace, executive director and chief water policy expert for the Meadows Center for Water and the Environment at Texas State University, says the lack of rainfall and unprecedented heat has caused aquifers in Texas – as well as statewide reservoir levels – to drop to levels reminiscent of the drought between 2009 and 2015. Listen to the interview above or read the transcript below.
KENS 5
'People are really struggling': As prices soar, Texas pauses utility bill assistance program
SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is no longer accepting applications for the Texas Utility Help assistance program, a buoy for low-income residents struggling to pay skyrocketing electricity bills. "Due to overwhelming interest in the program, we are currently not accepting new applications for...
CBS Austin
Final day to enroll infants in Texas Tuition Promise Fund
If you're the parent of a newborn, you have just a few more hours to start saving for college at this year's rate. The deadline for enrolling your baby in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund is today, July 31, and it allows parents to pre-pay tuition at the 2021-2022 school year rate.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
cw39.com
State of Texas: ‘State of emergency’ – lawmaker vows action to help renters without A/C
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A state lawmaker calls it a state of emergency: renters going without air conditioning in this brutal heat, sometimes for several days. Thelma Reyes recently went days without air conditioning. It was so bad, even her macaw, Precious, was feeling it. “She was panting a lot....
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
Dallas Observer
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
