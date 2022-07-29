ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insigneo Lights Logo Atop Its Miami Headquarters

 4 days ago
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--

Insigneo Financial Group this week redefined the skyline of Miami’s financial district by installing its luminous logo atop 1221 Brickell, home to its Miami headquarters. The company celebrated the milestone at a private lighting event Tuesday evening attended by over 150 guests including company leadership, local elected officials and other community leaders.

Francis X. Suarez and Raul Henriquez (Photo: Business Wire)

“Lighting the Insigneo logo across the Miami skyline is an important moment in our city’s history which makes me very emotional, as it further elevates our city’s leadership positioning as a top epicenter of business and the best and safest place to live, work and play,” said Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez, who spoke at the event. “We are honored to have industry leaders like Insigneo continue to choose Miami as their home and bring incredible, new opportunities which strengthen our local economy and our community.”

Raul Henriquez, Insigneo’s Chairman and CEO added: “As we continue to expand our footprint and market presence in response to a growing demand for our product and service offerings, Insigneo is thrilled to add its logo to the Miami skyline. We look forward to continuing to invest in this dynamic city which we are grateful to call ‘home.’”

The news is the latest in a series of initiatives as Insigneo continues to execute on its growth strategy, which received a boost with the recent $100M financing commitment by global investment firms Bain Capital Credit and J.C. Flowers & Co. Insigneo currently has over $12B in client assets and a growing list of over 330 investment professionals serving more than 12,000 clients globally.

About Insigneo Financial Group

Insigneo is a leading international wealth management firm providing services and technologies that empower investment professionals to successfully serve their clients worldwide. Insigneo leverages its customized solutions, client-first service, and custodial relationship with BNY Mellon’s Pershing to provide a fully integrated, best-in-class independent wealth-management platform. Insigneo currently has over $13B in client assets and a growing list of over 330 investment professionals serving more than 12,000 clients globally. For more information, visit www.insigneo.com

