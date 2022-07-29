ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinTech Leader DigniFi Announces Bridge Funding to Support Continued Growth

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 29, 2022--

Today, DigniFi, a leading fintech platform for the automotive industry, announced a new partnership with asset manager Brigade Capital Management, LP (“Brigade”). Among other investments across the fixed income spectrum, Brigade provides tailored capital solutions to specialty finance companies and is widely respected for its capital markets expertise and broad network of institutional investors.

This initial recapitalization empowers DigniFi to execute its three-year growth strategy centered on operational stability, product development and commercialization, and expansion into transportation-adjacent markets and ecosystems.

A representative from Brigade will join DigniFi’s Board of Directors as an Advisor and Observer.

About DigniFi

DigniFi is a FinTech company and leader in the world of transportation. We help auto dealers and small businesses across the country grow their revenue and delight their customers with visionary, inclusive financing. Our technology simplifies the loan application process and enables small businesses to offer on-the-spot financing, for auto repairs, parts and accessory purchases, and maintenance packages. All credit products are originated by WebBank, Member FDIC. To date, DigniFi has helped over 6,000 small businesses across the nation secure almost $200 million in incremental transactions. For more information, visit DigniFi.com.

