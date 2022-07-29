Tennis Programs Earn ITA Academic Awards

Hempstead, NY - The United Soccer Coaches announced its College Team Academic Award winners, recognized for their exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2021-22 academic year, and Hofstra was one of 145 schools to have both the men's and women's programs honored. A total of 783 soccer teams (295...
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball program announced another exciting addition to the upcoming schedule as the Pride and South Florida have agreed to a two-year home-and-home contract. The 2022-23 game will be on Monday, December 19 in Tampa, Florida. The return game at the David S. Mack Sports...
Comments / 0