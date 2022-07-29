ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

EPA: game not over, says environmental agency leader after supreme court blow

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g7es2_0gxVtFqN00
A coal plant in Waukegan, Illinois, with its coal ash impoundment, a toxic threat to local waterways.

The US Environmental Protection Agency plans to use new limits on traditional pollutants such as ozone and coal ash to encourage the retirement of the nation’s remaining coal-fired power plants, according to the EPA chief, Michael Regan.

The approach reflects how the Biden administration intends to forge ahead with goals to decarbonize the power sector despite the recent ruling from the supreme court limiting the agency’s ability to impose sweeping climate regulations.

The power industry is the source of a quarter of the nation’s greenhouse gases and Biden campaigned on a pledge to cut its net emissions to zero by 2035.

“Will [the supreme court decision] constrain what we could do and the flexibilities that we could allow the power sector to have? Absolutely,” Regan told Reuters.

“But are we deterred? Absolutely not. EPA is still in the game.”

Regan, who was speaking during a tour of polluted sites in Puerto Rico, said the court’s ruling would mean that a rule the EPA hopes to unveil next year to tackle carbon emissions from power plants will be narrower than it would otherwise have been.

But he said the EPA is also working on several other rules targeting power plants, including requirements for the disposal of toxic coal ash and enhancements to the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone.

When combined, the rules will signal to the US power industry that clean energy is the most cost-effective way to comply, he said.

“We want to present the industry with a suite of regulations so that they can make the best long-term investments possible,” Regan said.

“The power sector will ... look at the cost benefit of complying with those and more than likely stay with the conclusion that ... clean energy is more cost effective for them and for their customers,” he said.

Biden’s Democratic predecessor in the White House, Barack Obama, was widely criticized by Republicans and fossil fuel advocates for attempting to use the EPA to regulate the coal industry out of business.

Last month, the supreme court issued a 6-3 decision that constrained the EPA’s authority to take a system-wide approach to decarbonizing the power sector, saying that such major policies need congressional support.

A new law authorizing the EPA to take such action is unlikely now, due to deep divisions in Congress over climate change.

Senate Democrats this week struck a deal to spend nearly $370bn on climate and energy security after more than a year of negotiation.

US carbon emissions from the power sector have already dropped sharply in recent years as utilities retire old coal-fired power plants in favor of natural gas, solar and wind power – a shift driven by decreasing prices for these sources, and by state and federal incentives for renewable energy.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#The Supreme Court#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
EPA
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

New GOP Rep. Mayra Flores refused four times to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president

Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say whether Biden is the legitimately-elected president. The New York Times reported that Flores was offered four opportunities to state the obvious. Some Republicans still refuse to accept the 2020 election as legitimate. Republican Rep. Mayra Flores repeatedly refused to say that President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
electrek.co

The real reason Joe Manchin is sabotaging the US clean energy plan [update]

Coal investor and US Senator Joe Manchin III (D-WV) opposes his own political party’s clean energy program. And since not a single Republican will support the infrastructure bill that contains the program, Manchin has disproportionate power to sink the US plan to decarbonize in order to slow global warming and meet the Paris Agreement target of net-zero by 2050. Why does he oppose it?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

386K+
Followers
90K+
Post
170M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy