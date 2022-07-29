Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says 'I Plan for This to Be the Golden Year'

bleacherreport.com
Dan Quinn Told Mike McCarthy He'd Leave Cowboys If It'd Be 'Easier' for HC
Dan Quinn heard the rumors he might be in line to replace Mike McCarthy as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in 2022. Hoping to avoid any tensions that could exist between the two, Quinn said he approached McCarthy and offered to leave the organization. "I was like, 'Hey, man, let's...
ESPN: Browns' Deshaun Watson to Sue NFL If League Appeals 6-Game Suspension
The NFL could appeal the six-game suspension levied against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Wastson, but it might open the league up to legal trouble. ESPN's Jeff Darlington provided a breakdown Tuesday on Get Up (2:00 mark in video):. "I'm told if the NFL does appeal this, that Deshaun Watson's side...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Won't Be Disciplined by NFL in Dolphins Tampering Probe
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady won't face NFL discipline related to the Miami Dolphins' "impermissible communications" with him from 2019 through earlier this offseason. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to ESPN's Jenna Laine that Brady, who was a member of the New England Patriots when the conversations began, isn't...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: 'No Urgency' to Add WR After James Washington's Foot Injury
Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones told reporters Tuesday that "there's no urgency looking for a veteran receiver" even though wideout James Washington will reportedly miss six-to-10 weeks with a fractured right foot. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News relayed Jones' remarks. ESPN's Todd Archer reported the news on...
Making the Case for Christian McCaffrey as the No. 1 Overall Pick in Fantasy Football
There's no shortage of opinions every year in fantasy football. Show me an analyst who is sure that Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams will repeat as the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy football, and I'll show you another convinced that 2022 will be the year of Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings.
Dolphins Lose Draft Picks for Brady, Payton Tampering; Stephen Ross Suspended
The Miami Dolphins will forfeit their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and their third-round pick in the 2024 draft after violating the league's rules on tampering, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:. Owner Stephen Ross will also be suspended through Oct. 17, 2022, and he has been fined $1.5 million....
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Won't Play vs. Raiders in Hall of Fame Game
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that neither quarterback Trevor Lawrence nor running back Travis Etienne will play Thursday in the preseason-opening Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NFL draft, showed flashes of brilliance but largely...
Browns' Jacoby Brissett Will Be 'Ready to Go' After Deshaun Watson Suspension
Cleveland Browns backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters that he's "ready to go" following starting signal-caller Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension for violating the league's personal misconduct policy after 25 women filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct during massage therapy sessions. "It's been my situation throughout my career,"...
Steelers Rumors: Diontae Johnson Opens Contract Talks; Deal Not Certain Before Season
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly started contract discussions with receiver Diontae Johnson, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Pro Bowler is seeking an extension as he heads into the final year of his rookie contract. Johnson has a $3.1 million cap hit in 2022, which ranks 63rd in the NFL at receiver, per Spotrac.
7-Time F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Joins Denver Broncos Ownership Group
The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which is in the final stages of purchasing the NFL's Denver Broncos, announced Tuesday seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is joining the organization's incoming ownership team. Hamilton, a 37-year-old Englishman, ranked No. 17 on Forbes' list of the highest-earning athletes for 2022 at $65...
Steelers' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Stars to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering a new era in 2022 with longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger now retired. The Steelers also experienced a fair amount of turnover at receiver this season, parting with James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster. To help replace those two, Pittsburgh drafted Calvin Austin III and George Pickens. Additionally, Pittsburgh added James Daniels and Mason Cole to an offensive line that struggled last season.
49ers' Deebo Samuel Disputes Rumors He Wasn't Happy with 'Wide Back' Role
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who just inked a three-year extension worth up to $73.5 million, denied reports that his previous trade request was due to displeasure over the team using him as both a wideout and running back (wide back). "That’s false," Samuel told reporters Tuesday.
NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dolphins Ironically Sabotage QB Plans
Well, the NFL news starts comin' and it don't stop comin.' Fed to the rules and teams hit the ground runnin.'. Actual training camp reports have taken a backseat to the news of Deshaun Watson's suspension and Stephen Ross' tampering over the last two days. While those storylines dominated headlines,...
Colts Should Sign OG Quenton Nelson to the NFL's Next Megadeal
What would you pay to own the world's best pancake-maker?. The Indianapolis Colts are contemplating a similar question with guard Quenton Nelson, who's set to enter the final year of his rookie contract. However, the organization should do everything in its power not to let that happen and come to...
Joe Burrow Is 'Everything You Would Wish For,' Says Bengals President Mike Brown
Do not expect the Joe Burrow hype train to die down anytime soon. Fresh off leading the Bengals to their first AFC championship in more than 30 years, Burrow has been the source of a never-ending heaping of praise in Cincinnati. "He's everything you would wish for, especially for a...
Peter King Doubts Saquon Barkley Will Receive $12M+ Contract from Giants
With New York Giants star Saquon Barkley heading into the final year of his contract, Peter King of NBC Sports believes the running back will play for another team next season. "I doubt they want to spend more than $12 million on a running back, even if Barkley plays very...
Fantasy Football 2022: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names
Over the course of a fantasy football season, you'll make myriad decisions. Perhaps the most important, though, is the first: what to call your team. After all, it will be permanently etched onto your league's trophy, right?. To help make sure your team's name rings right, let's run through some...
NBA Rumors: Knicks' Signing of Jalen Brunson Under Investigation for Tampering
The NBA has reportedly opened a tampering investigation into the New York Knicks' free-agent pursuit and eventual signing of point guard Jalen Brunson, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Per that report, "the league will look into whether the Knicks made contact with Brunson prior to the start of...
Mitch Trubisky Reflects on Bears Career: 'They Wanted Me to Play the Coaches’ Game'
It appears Mitch Trubisky learned more in one season as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo than four as a starter in Chicago. Trubisky opened up about the differences in his experiences with the two organizations in an interview with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “The difference between my experience in...
NFL Rumors: Seahawks Work Out Reuben Foster; Former 49ers LB Hasn't Played Since 2018
Linebacker Reuben Foster reportedly has a workout with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as he seeks a return to the NFL, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The 28-year-old spent two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, last appearing in a game in 2018. He joined the Washington Commanders...
