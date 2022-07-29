North Adams Women's Bowling League Seeks Players

www.iberkshires.com
iBerkshires.com
Hoosac Valley, North Adams to Share Athletic Director
CHESHIRE, Mass. — Hoosac Valley Regional School District has entered into a shared services agreement with North Adams Public Schools for an athletic director, hiring Jeff Puleri for the position. "New, uncharted territory. But I think very necessary in terms of both districts looking to provide the best athletic...
iBerkshires.com
Wellesley Edges Pittsfield Americans to End State Tourney Run
BRAINTREE, Mass. -- The Pittsfied Little League American Division All-Stars battled to the final out but came up just short in an 8-7, elimination round loss to Wellesley at the state tournament on Sunday. Wellesley answered grand slam by Pittsfield's Sebastian Herrera with an eight-run rally, but the Americans scored...
Is This Berkshire County’s Most Amazing View While Driving? (photos)
One Berkshire County route that I'm very familiar with driving is the Mohawk Trail. Before my wife, Amber, and I got married we dated for eight years. For five of those years, Amber lived in the town of Florida, MA and I lived in North Adams. So, naturally, when I would go visit her at her house, I would travel up Route 2 on the Mohawk Trail and during that drive, I would make that quick wrap-around on the Hairpin Turn which when you make the turn, you're technically in Clarksburg for a few seconds.
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Historical Commission Vote to Urge Miss Hall to Preserve the Weston House
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Historical Commission on Monday voted to give the nearly 200-year-old Weston House at Miss Hall's School "preferable preserve" status after an extensive discussion between the public and the commissioner. The private school on Holmes Road is considering demolishing the structure, saying the estimated half-million cost...
NECN
Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.
An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead. Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
iBerkshires.com
Historic Eagle Street Closing for First Friday Block Party
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — This August's First Friday is a block party on Eagle Street from 4 to 9 p.m. The Friday's event will feature music, street games, activities and gallery openings. Mayor Jennifer Macksey will host a downtown gathering and Desperados Mexican Restaurant on Eagle Street will offer beer and wine for sale.
NBC Connecticut
Concert Lineup for The Big E 2022
New England's biggest and most exciting fair -- The Big E -- is taking place this year from Sept. 16 to Oct. 2 with an awesome lineup filled with local and headliners alike. The Big E is New England's great state fair. It is an annual event that begins the second Friday after Labor Day and runs for 17 days at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.
iBerkshires.com
Administrators Push for Taconic's Transition to All Vocational
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — District leaders continue to push for Taconic to become a vocational school, reporting that the four-year-old facility is quickly outgrowing the secondary model. The School Committee at its last meeting continued this conversation that started about two years ago. In March, it was recommended that the...
New principal for Baystate Academy Charter Public School
The Baystate Academy Charter Public School announced that a new principal has joined the staff.
iBerkshires.com
Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Pittsfield Duplex to Longtime Friends
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two longtime friends were given the keys to new homes from the Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity on Saturday. Carolyn Parris and Geneva Samuel now reside in a freshly built duplex at 125 and 127 Madison Ave. with their children after working alongside volunteers over the past few years to build it.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Reducing COVID-19 Testing Center Hours
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems is reducing hours at its COVID-19 testing facilities in North Adams and Pittsfield in light of waning demand for PCR testing. Starting Monday, Aug. 15, the centers' hours will be 8:30 to 4 weekdays only. Both sites will be closed on weekends. In...
iBerkshires.com
Bird Scooters Popular Transit Alternative for Pittsfield Downtown
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — When the Bird electric scooters swooped into Pittsfield back in April there were some that cheered the effort but more than few quickly took to Facebook to prophesy disaster — thefts, accidents and littering of the vehicles. And who would use them?. But a call...
WATCH: Beautiful Owl Takes a Bath in Western Massachusetts (VIDEO)
I love spring and summer in Massachusetts, especially in the Berkshires. It's the time of year we get to observe animals in nature. Some of these animals literally explore our backyards which is quite the treat. However, many people are busy and unfortunately don't get the chance to get out into nature and observe Berkshire County wildlife. If you don't have the opportunity to get a peek at wildlife, there are plenty of Berkshire County residents that are able to capture photos and videos of some of our favorite animals out in nature.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
Celebrate National Dog Month at one of these dog-friendly restaurants in western Massachusetts
National Dog Month is observed in August, to celebrate take your dog to a local restaurant!
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Massachusetts school district pushes back start date due to supply-chain issues
A Massachusetts Public School district is extending its students’ summer vacation after supply-chain issues disrupted summer school maintenance projects. The Gardner Public School District sent a letter to the families of its students on Monday, stating that Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy will delay their opening dates for the 2022-2023 school year by one week. The opening date for Gardner Elementary School will be delayed by two weeks, the district added.
westernmassnews.com
Crews in Pittsfield respond to Walmart for coolant leak
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a chemical leak Monday at the Walmart store in Pittsfield. Fire officials said an employee accidentally damaged a freon line to one of the large commercial refrigeration lines around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The State Hazardous Material Team shut down the system and...
