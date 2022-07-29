Brasil Santander to Launch Crypto Services as Customer Demand Grows

cryptopotato.com
Related
cryptopotato.com
Low-Income Investors Sold Most Crypto Holdings During the Market Crash (Survey)
Civic Science found out that 54% of the digital asset investors weathered the storm and did not cash out their crypto holdings. Nearly half of the surveyed cryptocurrency investors (46%) admitted to selling some of their possessions in the last several weeks. Those with lower salaries were more likely to part with their holdings.
cryptopotato.com
Soccer Transfer in Crypto: São Paulo Paid $8 Million in USDC for Banfield Player
The first cryptocurrency transfer in Argentina’s soccer history upset the country’s central bank, which banned Banfield from operating the MULC for the next 90 days. The Buenos Aires-based soccer team Banfield sold one of its best players (Giuliano Galoppo) to the Brazilian giant São Paulo. Interestingly, the latter paid the transfer sum in cryptocurrencies instead of fiat, handing over approximately $8 million worth of USDC to the Argentinian club.
cryptopotato.com
Trading Cryptocurrencies on FYBIT: The Complete Guide
Cryptocurrency trading is growing in popularity, giving birth to many exchanges – both spot and derivatives – in the past couple of years. FYBIT is a cryptocurrency exchange founded by professionals in finance, trading, and web development. After conducting thorough research and analysis, the team created a leveraged trading service intended to compete with the heavyweights.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Closes July Green, Polkadot (DOT) Soars 7% Daily: Market Watch
Filecoin is once again the best performer from the lower-cap alts, while Polkadot has surged the most from the larger caps. Bitcoin was finally able to break its months-long negative streak with a 17% increase in July. The alternative coins have calmed since the start of the weekend, and the...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Cryptos to Buy and Hold During a Crypto Winter
These valuable networks possess characteristics that should help them weather the storm.
Giant sinkhole with ‘a lot of water’ suddenly opens up near copper mine in Chile
A massive 656ft-deep sinkhole with an 82ft (25m) diameter has suddenly opened up near an underground copper mine in Chile over the weekend.Specialist teams of geologists from Chile’s National Service of Geology and Mining, Sernageomin, were rushed to the Alcaparrosa site which is operated by Canada’s Lundin Mining Corp and is located about 665km north of capital Santiago.Sharing aerial photos of the huge sinkhole, Sernageomin said on Twitter that they issued an order to immediately stop work in the area to evaluate the situation. In a statement on Monday, Lundin Mining said the sinkhole, which appears to be...
cryptopotato.com
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
[PRESS RELEASE – Tampa, United States, 1st August 2022]. Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the metaverse.
cryptopotato.com
Is a Retest of $20K Incoming For Bitcoin? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin has typically experienced two phases in each cycle; a bull market in which the price surges and records a new all-time high, followed by a bear market when the price experiences a significant decline. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Weekly Chart. Historically, at the end of each bear market,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
Battered Crypto Lender Vauld Granted 3-Month Creditor Protection
Vauld has been granted three-month protection from creditors by the Singapore High Court. The crypto lender, backed by Peter Thiel and Coinbase, was given a moratorium by Justice Aedit Abdullah that will last until November 7. The move will help provide some respite to Vauld, whose 147,000 creditors will be prohibited from taking legal action against it. As per the court hearing on Monday, the company had asked for more time.
cryptopotato.com
40-Year High Inflation Surged Another 100bps in June: Tailwind for Bitcoin?
Inflation is raging through the U.S. dollar economy. A new print out Friday from the Commerce Department shows it surged sharply again in June. Over the same period, the spot price of Bitcoin also rallied dramatically. U.S. spenders got a brief respite from rising prices in May. But last month,...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum Inflation to Highest Levels Since EIP-1559 Implementation
Ether, once a purely inflationary coin, appears to be heading back to its roots. But experts are confident it will gain prominence as a deflationary asset after the Merge. Ethereum’s network activity has plunged considerably due to the market downturn as the decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT sectors took a hit.
cryptopotato.com
Recent Bitcoin Rally Was a Bull Trap: Glassnode
The low network activity both for Bitcoin and Ethereum suggests more pain for the underlying assets. Despite the recent price increases for both bitcoin and ether, perhaps fueled by the Fed and the US President, Glassnode believes there’re no clear signs of bear market trend reversals. The analytics resource...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptopotato.com
MasRelic – DeFi and Synthetic Real Estate Platform Launched New Relic Token on Ethereum
[PRESS RELEASE – New Jersey, United States, 1st August 2022]. MasRelic, a small cap start-up located 7 miles from one of the seven blockchain hubs of the world, New York City, has launched its new RELIC token on the Ethereum Blockchain on UniSwap. The RELIC token is the native utility token that is used for:
cryptopotato.com
Binance Unveils First-Ever Soulbound Token on BNB Chain
The Binance Account Bound (BAB) tokens, which will be issued by Binance, will serve as KYC user credentials. The world’s largest crypto exchange – Binance – has announced that it is all set to issue Binance Account Bound (BAB), the first-ever Soulbound Token (SBT) built on the BNB Smart Chain. BAB will be introduced as a pilot project initially and will only be accessible through the Binance mobile app.
cryptopotato.com
Are ETH Bulls Running Out of Steam After the 11% Dip? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
In the last days of July, the bears seized the opportunity and put a halt to the rally that started two weeks ago. This resulted in the monthly candle closing with long wicks, which signifies the battle between the bears and the bulls inside the range of $1,350 to $1,800.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Balance on Exchange Sees Macro Decline
New data suggest that Bitcoins are continuously leaving exchanges. On-chain metrics reveal that Bitcoin balance on cryptocurrency exchanges continued its macro decline. The figures have reached 2.4 million BTC, which is around 12.6% of the circulating supply. According to Glassnode, Bitcoin exchange balances witnessed a macro outflow of more than...
cryptopotato.com
Top 5 Most Common Scams Related to Ethereum 2.0
With the Merge scheduled to take place in September, scams related to Ethereum 2.0 are already starting to pop. Here are 5 of the most common ones. Ethereum’s transition from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is, without a doubt, the protocol’s most significant upgrade since its inception. Largely referred to as “The Merge,” this is also one of the most highly-anticipated events in the cryptocurrency field in 2022.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin’s Next Bull Run to Come in 2024, Predicts Morgan Creek’s Mark Yusko
Morgan Creek’s CEO thinks the BTC halving in 2024 will fuel the next crypto bull run. Mark Yusko – an American investor and CEO of Morgan Creek Capital Management – believes bitcoin will enter its next bull run sometime in 2024. The main reason for that will be the surging enthusiasm among investors prompted by the BTC halving.
cryptopotato.com
Blockchain Games Least Affected by Market Turmoil: DappRadar Report
Blockchain games and Metaverse projects appear to have been coping with the bear market a lot better than other niches of the market. The bear market weeds out unnecessary frills and enables legitimate projects to stand out but also cripples portfolios of investors, both big and small. The ongoing market conditions are no different. But one vertical that market participants remain bullish on is – blockchain games and metaverse projects.
cryptopotato.com
Weekend Watch: BTC Recorded 6-Week High, ETC Up 45% Weekly Following Vitalik Buterin’s Talk
Ever since Vitalik Buterin’s suggestion about miners perhaps switching to Ethereum Classic, ETC has soared by almost 50%. Bitcoin attempted another leg up in the past 24 hours resulting in a new multi-week high at nearly $25,000. Ripple is the most significant gainer from the larger-cap alts on a daily scale, while Ethereum Classic has soared by almost 50% weekly after Buterin’s most recent speech.
Comments / 0