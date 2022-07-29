ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Floyd's family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

By CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

Kueng, Thao sentenced for violating George Floyd's rights 02:23

MINNEAPOLIS — Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines.

Tou Thao, who held back concerned bystanders as Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, got 3 1/2 years. J. Alexander Kueng, who pinned Floyd's back, got three. And Thomas Lane, who held Floyd's feet and asked twice about rolling the Black man on his side, got 2 1/2.

For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally.

"Once again, our judicial system favored people that should be locked up forever," Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said Thursday. The officers, he said, "contributed to the most brutal, heinous killing in most of our lifetimes."

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after Chauvin, who is white, knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe and eventually grew still. The killing, recorded by bystanders, sparked protests worldwide and a reckoning over racial injustice in policing.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty to a federal count in which he admitted willfully depriving Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, was sentenced to 21 years for that and for an unrelated case involving a 14-year-old boy.

Lane, Thao and Kueng were all convicted of depriving Floyd of medical care; Kueng and Thao were also convicted on a second count of failing to intervene. When issuing sentences in cases that include multiple defendants, judges have to look at each defendant's level of culpability and issue sentences that are proportional. Legal experts who spoke to The Associated Press did not expect any of them to receive sentences as long as Chauvin's.

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, called the sentences for the three "groundbreaking," saying it's rare for officers who don't directly commit killings to be held accountable.

Paris Stevens, Floyd's cousin and a co-chair of the George Floyd Global Memorial, said she didn't think Lane, Kueng and Thao should have gotten the same penalty as Chauvin — but the sentences they got were too low. She said police officers should be punished more harshly because of the power they hold, and said the three men could have helped Floyd, but didn't.

"They stood by and kind of watched," she said.

Stevens saw favoritism in Magnuson's sentences.

"I think all officers get favoritism in the court of law. Because historically that's the way it's played out," she said.

At their sentencing hearings, Magnuson said Lane, who is white, and Kueng, who is Black, were rookies. He called Thao, who is Hmong American, a "good police officer, father and husband." While he said the officers were culpable for violating Floyd's rights, Magnuson also mentioned numerous letters of support that each officer received. And during Chauvin's sentencing, Magnuson appeared to suggest that Chauvin bore the most blame in the case, telling him: "You absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene."

Toshira Garroway, an activist who attended the sentencing hearings on Wednesday to support Floyd's girlfriend, took exception to Magnuson's assessment of Thao as "a good police officer, father and husband."

"That was irrelevant to what he did on May 25, 2020," Garroway said.

Ayesha Bell Hardaway, who directs the Social Justice Law Center at Case Western Reserve University, said the judge "seemed to really have lost track of what occurred during those 9 minutes and 30 seconds" and what she called an "egregious" killing.

She said Floyd's killing sparked widespread awareness of the harm that excessive force and tactics can have, but worried that the sentences will undermine momentum for police reform.

"When someone dies and we're only talking about the potential of two years in prison, I think there's a strong concern, a well-founded concern, that this removes the motivation for police to be more mindful of the way they choose to use force against individuals on the street," Hardaway said.

Osler said any prison time for a police officer would likely make other officers think twice about declining to intervene.

"We should hope that it has the impact of changing behavior and prodding them to intervene when a life can be saved," he said.

Angela Harrelson, an aunt of Floyd's, said the judge showed favoritism when he allowed the three men to remain free pending sentencing and afterward — although that is frequently done in federal cases. Still, she celebrated the guilty verdicts as progress toward holding police accountable for their actions.

"There's a lot of triumphs that have been made in pushing forward. We are on the right track and police officers are being held accountable," Harrelson said. "For Black and brown people, we are dismantling the system. It is peeling away before our eyes."

In separate proceedings in state court, Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to a 22 1/2 years, which is being served at the same time as his federal sentence. Lane pleaded guilty in state court to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing there. Kueng and Thao face an Oct. 24 trial on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter.

Comments / 283

Joseph DeRose
4d ago

HERE A HELPFULL GUIDE I LEARNED AS A TEEN. YES OFFICER HERE IS MY LICENSE. AND. U BETTER HAVE THIS. INSURANCE. CARD. UPDATED...SEE SIMPLE...NO TROUBLE. NO NEED TO INJURE me. just comply. and its over.

Reply(4)
46
Christine Luttrell
3d ago

To all the people that think George is a hero. Why don’t you find his victims and tell them that? Are you too scared? The greatest thing is that George is no longer with us in the women of Minneapolis are safe at least from him.

Reply(25)
46
Gail Jefferson
4d ago

for one I don't care who's in authority if I see one of my coworkers my director my supervisor or anybody else doing something wrong especially in something like that that we have all witnessed with George Floyd I would have jumped on him immediately go ahead suspend me fire me because I'm a come back at you in court that was ridiculous I would never stand by and watch anybody that is an authority over me do wrong bottom line

Reply(8)
42
 

CBS Minnesota

Security officer shoots male trying to stab female in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say a security guard in Brooklyn Park shot a male who was trying to stab a female Monday night.Brooklyn Park police were called to a shooting on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue North around 11:40 p.m.When they arrived, officers learned that a licensed, on-duty security officer witnessed a male attempting to stab a female with a knife. The security officer shot the male.The male who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police gave no word on the female's condition.Police said this is an active investigation.  
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Daunte Wright's girlfriend sues Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Daunte Wright's girlfriend is suing the city of Brooklyn Center and former police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop last year.Alayna Albrecht-Payton was in the passenger seat when Potter shot Wright in April 2021.Court documents show she is seeking $150,000 in damages for the injuries she suffered from the crash and shooting, including a fractured jaw. She also needed stiches on her lip and ear.The lawsuit also says she suffered PTSD from watching Wright die in front of her.Potter claims she mistook her Taser for her gun. She is serving a two-year sentence after being convicted of manslaughter in Wright's death.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bail set at $1.5 million for man charged with Brooklyn Center woman's shooting death

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- An Anoka man has been charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a woman in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.Brooklyn Center police responded to the shooting at a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North around 1 p.m.Police arrested the suspect, Michael Klinger, 36, later that day in St. Louis Park.In addition to second-degree murder, Klinger is charged in the first degree with aggravated controlled substance crime and possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime.According to the complaint, witnesses at the residence said the victim and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Klinger, had been arguing in the other room when they heard a gunshot. Fearing for their lives, they fled the residence.Klinger's bail is set at $1.5 million with conditions.The woman was identified as 34-year-old Katie Ann Fredrickson. If convicted of the murder charge, Klinger could face up to 40 years in prison.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

State patrol K-9 Alma retires after 7 years

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota State Patrol K-9 is retiring after years of service.The agency said Alma has "had an impressive career" with trooper Patrick Beuning.According to the state patrol, Alma was deployed 237 times and helped seize $102,000 in drug money, almost 48 pounds of cocaine, 553 pounds of marijuana and 110 pounds of meth.Alma was with the state patrol for seven years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect barricaded in Meeker County after threatening to kill family members

DASSEL, Minn. -- Law enforcement in Meeker County say they are involved in an "extended standoff" with a barricaded suspect in Dassel Tuesday.According to the county sheriff's office, deputies initially responded on Monday evening to a house on the 17300 block of 745th Avenue. It was in response to the suspect threatening to kill family members. The male suspect refused to comply and remained in the house, the sheriff's office said. A perimeter was set and negotiators are attempting to contact the suspect. SWAT teams from multiple agencies responded. The incident remains an active scene. Details are limited, so check back for more. Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbing: 17-year-old Isaac Shuman identified as fatal victim

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the community of Stillwater mourns the death of 17-year-old Isaac Schuman, we're learning more about his life and lives of the other four victims. Schuman was killed Saturday when authorities say he was stabbed while tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. Four others were seriously hurt. Two remain hospitalized, and two have been released.Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, made his first court appearance Monday, where he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Schuman's death. A judge set his bail $1 million, and Miu remains in jail. According to an online fundraiser,...
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman, 71, missing since June

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help in locating a 71-year-old woman who has been missing since June.According to police, Carol Ann Swigart went missing in late June. She divided her time between a house on the 4800 block of Girard Avenue North and an apartment on the 1700 block of Washington Street Northeast. Swigart is also known to frequent Mystic Lake Casino, Treasure Island Casino and North Memorial Hospital. Police describe Swigart as a white female, 5-foot-2, and approximately 127 pounds with shoulder-length hair that is turning gray. She also typically wears jewelry. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or here. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 stabbed during fight on Metro Transit bus in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities say a person was stabbed and another detained after a fight on a Metro Transit bus Monday evening.The Brooklyn Park Police Department responded to assist Metro Transit officers just before 7 p.m.Police said a large group was "actively fighting" on the bus before starting to disperse. Officers found a male with two stab wounds leaving the fight, and detained a suspect. There was no word on the victim's condition.The Metro Transit Police Department is handling the investigation.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges expected Monday in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Prior Lake man is expected to be charged in the stabbings along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims has sustained stab wounds to their midsections.Authorities said the deceased victim is a 17-year-old boy from Stillwater. A representative from Stillwater High School confirmed Sunday that the victim was a student there. The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was tubing along the river with a group when he started stabbing other tubers then took off. It happened Saturday afternoon and prompted an hour-and-half long search and evacuation of the river.It's still unclear what led to the stabbings. The suspect is being held at the St. Croix County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.His name and the names of the victims have not yet been released, but the victims were said by investigators to be from Luck, Burnsville and Elk River.Anyone with information, including video, are asked to call Investigator John Shilts at 715-381-4219 or emailing johnshiltsjr@sccwi.gov.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD investigating overnight shooting on I-35W ramp

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating an apparent shooting that happened on the 28th Street ramp to Interstate 35W early Monday morning.Police responded just after 2 a.m.The WCCO crew on scene saw a car covered in more than a dozen bullet holes.Traffic cameras caught part of the highway that was shut down as investigators worked to gather evidence. As of 5 a.m., the scene was cleared. Police have not released any information on whether anyone was hurt.This story will be updated with more information as soon as it becomes available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man stabbed in Willernie, police arrest suspected attacker

WILLERNIE, Minn. -- A man is recovering after being stabbed in Willernie early Monday morning.The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Stillwater Road at about 8:45 a.m. First responders found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds on the side of the street.He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Washington County Sheriff's Department says he was able to identify his attacker to police.Police have taken a 19-year-old in custody. He is booked at the Washington County Jail, and has not yet been charged.
WILLERNIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, charged in Apple River stabbings that left Stillwater teen dead, 4 injured

SOMERSET, Wis. -- On Monday afternoon, a 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged in the stabbings that happened along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin over the weekend.Charges filed in St. Croix County against Nicolae Miu, from Prior Lake, include one count of first-degree intentional homicide and four additional counts of attempted first-degree homicide.The five victims range in age from 17 to 24 and were from Wisconsin and Minnesota. Investigators say that the five victims sustained stab wounds to their midsections. Two have since been released from the hospital, but one of them died as a result of his injuries.Authorities said the...
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman shot dead in Brooklyn Center home; man in custody

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.Police say officers rushed to a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North at about 1 p.m., where they found the victim.Witnesses helped police zero in on the suspect, who was arrested later in the day in St. Louis Park. He was in possession of "multiple firearms." Police say they don't believe the shooting was random in nature.He is being held Sunday night in Brooklyn Center and is expected to be moved to the Hennepin County Jail. Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Alcohol, speed possible factors in crash that seriously injured 18-year-old passenger

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities believe alcohol and speed may have played a role in a crash that critically wounded an 18-year-old passenger in Isanti County early Tuesday morning.According to the county's sheriff's office, the single-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 5, east of Highway 47, shortly before 3 a.m. Deputies responded to the crash and found a vehicle deep in the woods on the north side of the county road. The initial investigation revealed that five people were in the vehicle when it left the roadway. One passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was ejected from the vehicle. She was airlifted to Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis where she is in critical condition. Authorities say two boys, a driver and a passenger, were taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two girls were checked at the scene but not taken to the hospital. "Preliminary investigation indicates that speed and alcohol may be contributing factors in this crash," the sheriff's office said. The crash remains under investigation.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 unexpected pet rabbit deaths in Hennepin County linked to highly-contagious virus

MINNEAPOLIS -- The unexpected deaths of four pet rabbits in the Twin Cities are believed to be linked to a highly-contagious virus. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says that the affected rabbits were in Hennepin County and that one of the carcasses tested positive last week for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). The disease affects both wild and domestic rabbits. While it is often fatal for rabbits, it poses no risk to humans. The rabbits that died lived in a home with four other rabbits, which had received the first of a two-dose RHDV2 vaccine series. The surviving rabbits were...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues

SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday. 
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

3 hurt in drive-by shooting near busy north Minneapolis intersection

MINNEAPOLIS – Three people were hurt in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a busy north Minneapolis intersection.Police say it happened just before 1 p.m. at North Lyndale and Broadway avenues. The victims are described as a "male in his late teens," and two men in their 20s. All three suffered "non-life-threatening gunshot wounds."Officers found two of the victims at the scene, who were taken to HCMC for treatment. The third victim drove himself to North Memorial Health. Police say the gunfire came from a vehicle that fled the area, leaving nearby vehicles and buildings riddled with bullet holes. No one is in custody.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WHIO Dayton

1 dead, 4 critical after stabbing on Wisconsin’s Apple River

SOMERSET, Wis. — A Minnesota teenager was killed, and four other people were critically injured late Saturday afternoon in a knife attack on Wisconsin’s Apple River. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson confirmed to the Star Tribune that a 52-year-old man from Minnesota was arrested in connection with the attack that killed a 17-year-old boy.
SOMERSET, WI
