One Dead, Two Wounded in Reseda Shootings

RESEDA (CNS) - A man found with gunshot wounds in Reseda early Friday died at a hospital, and authorities were working to determine if his death was related to an earlier shooting that left two men hospitalized.

Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street about 12:50 a.m. Friday found a man lying near a tree, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man, about 30, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

About an hour earlier, officers were called to the 18500 block of Sherman Way, where two men were shot during an apparent attempted robbery by three suspects near a tattoo shop, according to police and reports from the scene. The men were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the victims were approached by three men, and after they were robbed, words were exchanged and the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been reported in either crime, police said late Friday morning. Anyone with information on the shootings was urged to call 877- LAPD-247.