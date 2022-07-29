ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

One Dead, Two Wounded in Reseda Shootings

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

RESEDA (CNS) - A man found with gunshot wounds in Reseda early Friday died at a hospital, and authorities were working to determine if his death was related to an earlier shooting that left two men hospitalized.

Officers sent to the 18000 block of Saticoy Street about 12:50 a.m. Friday found a man lying near a tree, suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The man, about 30, died at a hospital, police said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

About an hour earlier, officers were called to the 18500 block of Sherman Way, where two men were shot during an apparent attempted robbery by three suspects near a tattoo shop, according to police and reports from the scene. The men were hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the victims were approached by three men, and after they were robbed, words were exchanged and the shooting occurred.

No arrests have been reported in either crime, police said late Friday morning. Anyone with information on the shootings was urged to call 877- LAPD-247.

KTLA

1 killed following crash at Chatsworth Reservoir

A man in his 30s was found dead Monday after authorities discovered a crashed vehicle near Chatsworth Reservoir. The vehicle was discovered around 3:20 p.m. on the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The vehicle, which appeared to be a red four-door sedan or crossover, was found […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Girl, 13, rescued after hand becomes stuck in escalator at California mall

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A 13-year-old girl is recovering from injuries after her hand became stuck in part of an escalator at a California mall last weekend, authorities said. According to The Orange County Register and KTLA, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana. Rescuers with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived to find the teen’s hand stuck under the escalator’s rail, the news outlets reported.
signalscv.com

Vehicle engulfed in flames on Highway 126

A big-rig truck was fully engulfed in flames on Tuesday on the westbound Highway 126 overpass of Interstate 5, according to Henry Narvaez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Narvaez said firefighters got the call at 10:14 a.m. and that the fire had not spread to any surrounding...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
