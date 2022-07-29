Mount Pleasant Police: Teen missing since April found safe

abcnews4.com
Police: Parent arrested after leaving child in car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A parent was arrested Monday after police say she left her child inside of a car while inside TJ Maxx in West Ashley. Charleston Police responded to a parked car in the lot of a TJ Maxx after being informed of a juvenile left in a non-running car unattended, according to […]
Summerville Police make arrest in death of vulnerable adult
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police say a town man was arrested Monday after a man in his care was found deceased in poor living conditions. Randy Moore, 66, was arrested Monday, August 1. He was charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death.
Man wanted, considered 'armed and dangerous' after shooting at Colleton County pool hall
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Walterboro man is wanted by authorities after a deadly shooting at a Colleton County pool hall on Saturday. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Shannon Kinard, who is currently being sought for murder. Original Story: Man dies after being found with gunshot wounds at...
Georgetown Police searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man who was last seen on Friday. According to GPD, Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen Friday around 3 p.m. walking in the woods near Ridge Street. He was reported missing later that day.
SLED charges Harleyville murder suspect with cashing in stolen scratch-off tickets
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man is facing charges after cashing in four stolen scratch-off tickets at a gas station, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). John Stanford Johnson, 44, of Harleyville, passed four stolen lottery tickets and received $185...
SC hospital worker death from hit in groin area ruled a homicide
SUMTER (WACH) --- The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey employee who died after being hit in the groin in May is now being classified as a homicide. According to the Sumter County coroner, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after he sustained injuries from an altercation with Imani Cox, a patient at the Sumter hospital.
Coroner identifies Charleston woman killed in crash Sunday along Interstate 26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a woman killed in a collision along Interstate 26 on Sunday. Officials said 29-year-old Gabrielle Brownlee died on July 31 after her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned before striking a tree. Original...
Charleston police investigating involving person shooting a gun out of car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a shot fired incident that occurred Monday evening. Authorities say that around 5:55 p.m. Monday, dispatch received several calls in the area of Brownswood Road between Killfish Road, summertrees Road and Genesis Road regarding a person shooting a gun out of a car.
Unattended tea kettle leads to fire at Mount Pleasant home
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments responded to the Long Grove subdivision for reports of a house fire, according to a post Monday by MPFD. The fire was reported in the 1500 block of Trumpet Vine Court. Crews arrived to find...
Community search continues 15 days after disappearance of elderly woman
PINEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s been two weeks too long," said Iris King, a volunteer on the community search for Ruth Jenkins. For every day that Jenkins has been missing, a search team has been out trying to find her. On Sunday, volunteers gathered in Pineville to...
Multiple callers report seeing gunman firing from vehicle on Johns Island: Charleston PD
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting on Johns Island late Monday afternoon. Several people in the area of Brownswood Road reported seeing a person shooting out of a vehicle between 5:45 and 5:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers found shell casings near Brownswood and...
Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim of crash on Kent Road Saturday
The Georgetown County Coroner has identified the 26-year-old who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday. The driver- Trevor Hagie, 26- was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, east of Andrews. Police said the SUV Hagie was driving...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
Coroner: Saint Stephen man killed in crash on Highway 52 Sunday
BONNEAU, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash on Highway 52 Sunday afternoon. Andrew Johnson, 33, of Saint Stephen was located deceased from the collision. The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, in Bonneau. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office...
Family, pet guinea pigs escape house fire in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A family and its pet guinea pigs are safe after making it out of a burning home in Mount Pleasant. Crews responded to the 700 block of Post Oak Drive in response to a house fire in the Old Village, according to a post Monday from Mount Pleasant Fire Department. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
Detectives locate missing Mount Pleasant teen Michael McKeever
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Friday morning a teen who has been missing since April 6 has been safely located. Detectives with Mount Pleasant PD located 17-year-old Michael McKeever, who had been missing for more than a hundred days after not returning home from school. “Thank you to Michael’s […]
