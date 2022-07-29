midjersey.news
Did Trump Use Ivana’s Grave for Tax Breaks? He’s Trying.Morristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe Mertens
August is National Immunization Awareness MonthMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Major discount retail chain announces plans for unique "combo" store concept in New JerseyKristen Walters
August 2022
NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North & South Brunswick, held its Annual Changing of the Guard ceremony and inducted new office bearers for the rotary year 2022-2023. Outgoing President of the club Blisse Vakkalagadda presented various projects that the club completed during her presidency. Blisse along with...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Hamilton Twp., NJ, Cops Searching For Missing and Endangered 11-year-old Girl
Officials in Hamilton Township are asking for your help as they search for a missing 11-year-old girl. Police say Ciana (CiCi) Shelton was last seen at her home on Thursday, July 28th. Ciana has brown eyes, brown hair with red extensions, she is approximately 5’ 3” tall, and weighs 115...
Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store
Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
Research shows the most sought-after coupon in NJ is this…
As a state, it’s not surprising that we Google coupons almost more than any other state in the country. In fact, we come in second in the entire country when it comes to using Coupons. And it’s no wonder. We are probably the most strapped for cash with all...
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born
TRENTON, NJ – If you’re under 20-years-old, you might want to think twice before committing...
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
New Jersey Lottery Festival Of Ballooning Underway In Readington, New Jersey
READINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hot air ballons are taking over the sky in the Garden State. The annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is happening this weekend in Readington. It’s the largest balloon and music festival in North America. Sunday is the final day of the festival. The gates will remain open until 8 p.m. and a mass launch of balloons is set for 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets range from $15 to $40. Readington, New Jersey is a little more than an hour drive from Philadelphia.
Here’s where to enjoy National Night Out festivities in Northwest New Jersey
NORTHWEST, NJ – On Tuesday, August 2, towns throughout Northwest New Jersey will participate in National Night Out, an annual event to promote positive relationships between the community and police. Here’s where National Night Out events will held in Northwest New Jersey:. HUNTERDON COUNTY:. Readington Township: From 6:00...
Now hiring! New Jersey school bus companies seek new drivers amid shortage
Bus companies are scrambling to fill a school bus driver shortage before the start of the new school year.
NJ Department of Labor awards $1.1M through first CARE grant to boost access to worker benefits, protections
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has awarded $1.1 million through its inaugural Cultivating Access, Rights, and Equity (CARE) grant program to 13 grantees, including four collaboratives, totaling 28 organizations. The CARE grant was created to facilitate equitable outreach, education, and access...
Superintendent Nitti to leave Ewing Public Schools
Editor’s note: The following is a letter to Ewing residents from Superintendent Michael Nitti, who will be retiring from the Ewing Township Public Schools effective Nov. 21. He will be taking over as the new superintendent of the Bristol Township School District in Pennsylvania after that date. In response,...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
N.J. weather: Thunderstorms possible today ahead of 100+ heat index Thursday
After a relatively cool start to August on Tuesday, the heat returns to New Jersey starting Tuesday with temperatures expected to climb into the 90s through Friday. While Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, Tuesday might include some afternoon showers and thunderstorms, forecasters say. The National Weather...
