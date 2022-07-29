ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Brunswick Township, NJ

midjersey.news

August 2022

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Rotary Club of Plainsboro, North & South Brunswick, held its Annual Changing of the Guard ceremony and inducted new office bearers for the rotary year 2022-2023. Outgoing President of the club Blisse Vakkalagadda presented various projects that the club completed during her presidency. Blisse along with...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter

A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
South Brunswick Township, NJ
NJ.com

Newest N.J. legal weed store to open Friday

EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Verano Zen Leaf Neptune Township will become New Jersey’s 18th store offering adult legal weed on Friday,...
ECONOMY
Daily Voice

Stop & Shop To Shutter Another NJ Store

Stop & Shop has announced the closure of its third New Jersey store this year. The Highland Park grocery store is slated to close sometime in 2023. A Stop & Shop spokesperson cited operating performance as the reason for not renewing the lease at 424 Raritan Ave. Stop & Shop...
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
PIX11

NJ school district mandates clear backpacks

SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding

New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey Lottery Festival Of Ballooning Underway In Readington, New Jersey

READINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — Hot air ballons are taking over the sky in the Garden State. The annual New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning is happening this weekend in Readington. It’s the largest balloon and music festival in North America. Sunday is the final day of the festival. The gates will remain open until 8 p.m. and a mass launch of balloons is set for 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets range from $15 to $40. Readington, New Jersey is a little more than an hour drive from Philadelphia.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Here’s where to enjoy National Night Out festivities in Northwest New Jersey

NORTHWEST, NJ – On Tuesday, August 2, towns throughout Northwest New Jersey will participate in National Night Out, an annual event to promote positive relationships between the community and police. Here’s where National Night Out events will held in Northwest New Jersey:. HUNTERDON COUNTY:. Readington Township: From 6:00...
Community News

Superintendent Nitti to leave Ewing Public Schools

Editor’s note: The following is a letter to Ewing residents from Superintendent Michael Nitti, who will be retiring from the Ewing Township Public Schools effective Nov. 21. He will be taking over as the new superintendent of the Bristol Township School District in Pennsylvania after that date. In response,...
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand

New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
HOWELL, NJ

