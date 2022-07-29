ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton Shooting Suspect Arrested In Hamilton Township, NJ

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported that on July 5, 2022, The Trenton Police Department responded to Sweets Ave on a report of a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, Officer McNair was rendering aid to a man that was shot in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Tiffany Wiggins being responsible for the shooting. She was charged accordingly (Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Weapons offenses, etc.). Tiffany Wiggins was taken into custody in Hamilton, NJ, without incident.
Murphy Administration Encourages New Jersey Residents and Businesses to Conserve Water

TRENTON – The Murphy Administration today asked residents and businesses to conserve water as the state continues to experience a persistent period of hot and dry weather. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is responsible for monitoring and protecting the state’s water supply to ensure ample clean, safe water for drinking and other needs. DEP’s Division of Water Supply and Geoscience has been closely monitoring the drier than usual conditions this summer.
