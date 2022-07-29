TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Department Detective Lieutenant Bethesda Stokes reported that on July 5, 2022, The Trenton Police Department responded to Sweets Ave on a report of a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, Officer McNair was rendering aid to a man that was shot in the face. The investigation led to the arrest of Tiffany Wiggins being responsible for the shooting. She was charged accordingly (Criminal Attempt Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Weapons offenses, etc.). Tiffany Wiggins was taken into custody in Hamilton, NJ, without incident.

