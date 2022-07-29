www.tasteofhome.com
Ten foods you should NEVER put in the freezer… and it’s bad news if you batch cook pasta bake
WITH the cost of living going up, we're all looking for ways to make savings and batch cooking and freezing food is a great way to do that. The freezer is the ideal way to extend the life of your food and hopefully avoid too much waste. But there are...
I Made This No-Bake Pudding Cheesecake from 1972 and This Vintage Dessert Is Ready for a Comeback
The 1972 print ad for the Jell-O No-Bake Cheesecake with Pudding says this recipe is “a perfect summer dessert, because you don’t have to bake it.” Now that I’ve tried it myself, I have to agree, with one caveat: it’d be a welcome dessert any time of the year.
‘Taste of Home’ Releases New Cooking Study
The COVID-19 pandemic has left our everyday lives in a constant state of flux. In a few short years, the ways in which we work, travel and socialize have continued to change. So have our cooking habits, from comfort baking early in 2020 to the cooking fatigue that followed. When...
Healthy Pad Thai Recipe
Thai food is such a treat, thanks to its tantalizing balance of salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. If you understand those flavor profiles, it's actually super straightforward to make some of your favorite takeout items from the comfort of your own kitchen. Jaime Shelbert, recipe developer and holistic dietitian...
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Can You Eat Banana Peels?
Next time you’re whipping up a smoothie or baking a loaf of , pause before peeling the banana. It may be possible to save yourself a step and sneak more nutrients into your diet. You can eat banana peels!. Are Banana Peels Edible?. Yes, it turns out that banana...
Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?
Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
How to Make 3-Ingredient Strawberry Cloud Cake
What if we told you it’s possible to make a treat that looks just like cake without the addition of any flour, eggs, butter or sugar? While it may seem far-fetched, it’s true! And this strawberry cloud cake is definitely getting added to our list of super-easy cake recipes.
A 7-Day Meal Plan Using Quinoa
Start the week off with a big batch of quinoa. On Sunday, you'll make unstuffed peppers. Then with leftover quinoa, you'll make veggie patties on Monday and BLT bowls on Wednesday. 1 / 7. This deconstructed stuffed pepper dish packs a wallop of flavor. I truly make it all the...
Brach’s Just Released a Tailgate Candy Corn Mix with Hot Dog and Hamburger Flavors
I did not expect a century-old candy company to start running in the same wacky flavor circles as Jones Soda and Jelly Belly jelly beans, but here we are! The company is now selling Brach’s Tailgate candy corn, which has five flavors you might see at a football tailgate party, but have probably never tasted in candy corn form before.
How to Cut Corn Off the Cob the Right Way, According to Ina Garten
Sweet corn is an absolute staple for summer. There are so many ways to cook sweet corn—grill it, roast it, boil it or air-fry it, the list goes on. And while corn on the cob is my preferred method of consumption, sometimes a fresh corn salad calls for individual kernels. I thought I knew how to cut corn off the cob, but it turns out there’s a better way.
11 Smoothie Delivery Options for the Easiest Breakfast Ever
If you are looking to add more fruits and vegetables to your weekly meal plan, check out these smoothie delivery services to help get your diet on track. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Presenting the Winners from Our Modern Pressure Cooker Contest
In this close contest, 12 home cooks proved to be just as good under pressure as their recipes. It's full steam ahead with these winning ideas for breakfast, dinner, and even dessert. 1 / 12. Grand Prize: Pressure-Cooker Paprika Shrimp and Rice. With fresh basil and lemon wedges as garnish,...
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Delicious Freezer-Friendly Plant-Based Treats
The best desserts are ones that take minimal effort for maximum flavor. These freezer treats are perfect to have on hand for those hot days this summer because all you need is to pop them in the freezer and a few hours later, you’ve got yourself a delicious treat. These freezer treats include frozen yogurt, fudge, and popsicles. However, this guide excludes cheesecakes but feel free to check out this guide for all the info about making vegan cheesecake in the freezer.
Dolma, moussaka, and koftas: Aleksandar Taralezhkov’s summer courgette recipes
You say zucchini; I say courgettes (or tikvichka in Bulgarian). In the Balkans, at the height of summer, we cherish this often-understated vegetable for its lightness. They are the gift that keeps on giving, growing abundantly. I am particularly keen on its ability to both pack serious flavour on its own and to allow other ingredients to shine. As a rule, courgettes are good friends with yoghurt, garlic and dill, which complement them beautifully. These two recipes both bring fond memories of family. Nostalgia aside, they are also extremely quick and easy.
I Reorganized My Kitchen Using TikTok’s Favorite Pantry Labels—Here’s How It Went
I’m always looking for easy pantry organizing tips that streamline my larger-than-life, monthly bulk purchases of pasta, rice, flour and nuts. With five kids to feed, our kitchen cabinets are nearly overflowing with snacks and pantry staples, which is why I had to try the TikTok-famous RealAndVibrant pantry labels. They’re a chic food storage container organizing idea, not to mention they make life easier thanks to keeping dry goods in sight and in order. With over 4,400 Etsy ratings and 24,000 sales, households of all sizes are clearly fans of these genius labels.
How to Make a Copycat Chipotle Guacamole Recipe
Tired of paying extra for that scoop of guac in your burrito at Chipotle? Why not make your own (ideally served beside one of our favorite Chipotle-inspired recipes)?. The Chipotle guac recipe was recently revealed on their Twitter account, so we’re passing along the intel. That way, you can B.Y.O.G. (bring your own guac) the next time you’re craving a foil-wrapped burrito from everyone’s favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant.
Finally, a Knife That Scrapes Up Every Last Bit of Peanut Butter
Any peanut butter lover knows how frustrating it is to scrape the sides of a nearly-empty jar, only to leave enough for an entire sandwich at the bottom, around the rim and along the sides. Peanut butter jars are notoriously difficult to scrape clean. They’re larger than most condiment containers and often have a decorative rim or wide bottom that makes scraping with a standard butter or table knife unsuccessful.
How to Hold a Knife the Right Way
Cooking at home requires a few basic skills to get started—like how to read a recipe, how to measure ingredients and how to hold a knife. Learning how to hold a knife sets you up for success with any recipe. So before you start chopping onions, chiffonading basil or mincing garlic, learn the perfect grip. Then you can slice and dice away!
