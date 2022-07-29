ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Taste Of Home

‘Taste of Home’ Releases New Cooking Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has left our everyday lives in a constant state of flux. In a few short years, the ways in which we work, travel and socialize have continued to change. So have our cooking habits, from comfort baking early in 2020 to the cooking fatigue that followed. When...
Health Digest

Healthy Pad Thai Recipe

Thai food is such a treat, thanks to its tantalizing balance of salty, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. If you understand those flavor profiles, it's actually super straightforward to make some of your favorite takeout items from the comfort of your own kitchen. Jaime Shelbert, recipe developer and holistic dietitian...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
Taste Of Home

Can You Eat Banana Peels?

Next time you’re whipping up a smoothie or baking a loaf of , pause before peeling the banana. It may be possible to save yourself a step and sneak more nutrients into your diet. You can eat banana peels!. Are Banana Peels Edible?. Yes, it turns out that banana...
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Strawberry Cloud Cake

What if we told you it’s possible to make a treat that looks just like cake without the addition of any flour, eggs, butter or sugar? While it may seem far-fetched, it’s true! And this strawberry cloud cake is definitely getting added to our list of super-easy cake recipes.
Taste Of Home

A 7-Day Meal Plan Using Quinoa

Start the week off with a big batch of quinoa. On Sunday, you'll make unstuffed peppers. Then with leftover quinoa, you'll make veggie patties on Monday and BLT bowls on Wednesday. 1 / 7. This deconstructed stuffed pepper dish packs a wallop of flavor. I truly make it all the...
Taste Of Home

How to Cut Corn Off the Cob the Right Way, According to Ina Garten

Sweet corn is an absolute staple for summer. There are so many ways to cook sweet corn—grill it, roast it, boil it or air-fry it, the list goes on. And while corn on the cob is my preferred method of consumption, sometimes a fresh corn salad calls for individual kernels. I thought I knew how to cut corn off the cob, but it turns out there’s a better way.
Taste Of Home

11 Smoothie Delivery Options for the Easiest Breakfast Ever

If you are looking to add more fruits and vegetables to your weekly meal plan, check out these smoothie delivery services to help get your diet on track. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
One Green Planet

Weekly Spotlight: Delicious Freezer-Friendly Plant-Based Treats

The best desserts are ones that take minimal effort for maximum flavor. These freezer treats are perfect to have on hand for those hot days this summer because all you need is to pop them in the freezer and a few hours later, you’ve got yourself a delicious treat. These freezer treats include frozen yogurt, fudge, and popsicles. However, this guide excludes cheesecakes but feel free to check out this guide for all the info about making vegan cheesecake in the freezer.
The Guardian

Dolma, moussaka, and koftas: Aleksandar Taralezhkov’s summer courgette recipes

You say zucchini; I say courgettes (or tikvichka in Bulgarian). In the Balkans, at the height of summer, we cherish this often-understated vegetable for its lightness. They are the gift that keeps on giving, growing abundantly. I am particularly keen on its ability to both pack serious flavour on its own and to allow other ingredients to shine. As a rule, courgettes are good friends with yoghurt, garlic and dill, which complement them beautifully. These two recipes both bring fond memories of family. Nostalgia aside, they are also extremely quick and easy.
Taste Of Home

I Reorganized My Kitchen Using TikTok’s Favorite Pantry Labels—Here’s How It Went

I’m always looking for easy pantry organizing tips that streamline my larger-than-life, monthly bulk purchases of pasta, rice, flour and nuts. With five kids to feed, our kitchen cabinets are nearly overflowing with snacks and pantry staples, which is why I had to try the TikTok-famous RealAndVibrant pantry labels. They’re a chic food storage container organizing idea, not to mention they make life easier thanks to keeping dry goods in sight and in order. With over 4,400 Etsy ratings and 24,000 sales, households of all sizes are clearly fans of these genius labels.
Taste Of Home

How to Make a Copycat Chipotle Guacamole Recipe

Tired of paying extra for that scoop of guac in your burrito at Chipotle? Why not make your own (ideally served beside one of our favorite Chipotle-inspired recipes)?. The Chipotle guac recipe was recently revealed on their Twitter account, so we’re passing along the intel. That way, you can B.Y.O.G. (bring your own guac) the next time you’re craving a foil-wrapped burrito from everyone’s favorite fast-casual Mexican restaurant.
Taste Of Home

Finally, a Knife That Scrapes Up Every Last Bit of Peanut Butter

Any peanut butter lover knows how frustrating it is to scrape the sides of a nearly-empty jar, only to leave enough for an entire sandwich at the bottom, around the rim and along the sides. Peanut butter jars are notoriously difficult to scrape clean. They’re larger than most condiment containers and often have a decorative rim or wide bottom that makes scraping with a standard butter or table knife unsuccessful.
Taste Of Home

How to Hold a Knife the Right Way

Cooking at home requires a few basic skills to get started—like how to read a recipe, how to measure ingredients and how to hold a knife. Learning how to hold a knife sets you up for success with any recipe. So before you start chopping onions, chiffonading basil or mincing garlic, learn the perfect grip. Then you can slice and dice away!
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

