Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest to be held in Crawford

Scottsbluff – United Way of Western Nebraska is pleased to announce their 25th Annual Duck Draw presented by TEAM Auto Center. The event is set for September 17th, 2022. The Duck Draw is United Way’s biggest fundraising event and an integral part of helping United Way raise money to provide support for 27 local non-profit programs who are helping families struggling to meet basic needs. It also allows United Way to provide community impact work to promote health, education and financial stability focusing on fighting hunger and homelessness in the community.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO