Annual Peabody Hale Fiddle Contest to be held in Crawford

Hay Springs Friendly Festival to host 'Car Show & Shine'
The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will host a Car Show and Shine on Aug. 27 at Sunset Park. Registration starts at 11 a.m. This event is free to the public.
Agate Fossil Beds Natl. Mon. to present 'A Unique Friendship in Turbulent Times'
Harrison, NE- Park Ranger Beth Nunn will present her program “A Unique Friendship During Turbulent Times” on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument Visitor Center. The Visitor Center is located at 301 River Rd. Harrison, NE. During a turbulent time...
Box Butte Co. Fair Shooting Sports Results
Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing. Braden Myers Shooting Sports BB Gun - Junior Blue Champion Junior BB Gun. Keith Buskirk Shooting Sports BB Gun - Intermediate Purple. Katrina Karell Shooting Sports BB Gun - Intermediate Purple Res Intermediate BB Gun. Makenna Quick Shooting Sports BB Gun -...
Sioux County Fair schedule of events in Harrison
The Sioux County Fair will be held July 29 - Aug. 7 in Harrison. This year's theme is "Party 'Til The Cows Come Home".
10th Anniversary of West Ash Fire to be held at Camp Norwesca
Ten years ago, on Aug. 28 2012, Camp Norwesca and Chadron State Park were devastated by the West Ash Fire. At Camp Norwesca, 32 of the 40 acres on the property suffered significant fire and smoke damage. We continue to rebuild from the ashes and this year we will remember...
United Way of Western Nebraska to hold annual 'Duck Draw' event
Scottsbluff – United Way of Western Nebraska is pleased to announce their 25th Annual Duck Draw presented by TEAM Auto Center. The event is set for September 17th, 2022. The Duck Draw is United Way’s biggest fundraising event and an integral part of helping United Way raise money to provide support for 27 local non-profit programs who are helping families struggling to meet basic needs. It also allows United Way to provide community impact work to promote health, education and financial stability focusing on fighting hunger and homelessness in the community.
Dawes County Fair schedule of events
Above is a list of the Dawes County Fair events in Chadron at the fair grounds. The 136th annual fair will run from July 30 - Aug. 6. This year's fair theme is "Tough Enough To Wear Pink".
Alliance council discusses changing dates on fireworks ordinance
At its July 19 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved an amendment of a fireworks ordinance on first reading. This ordinance would amend the dates and times fireworks can be legally discharged in the city. "I'm the one that asked to have this put on the agenda," Councilwoman Annora Bentley...
Alliance Police Department receives accreditation status
Alliance – It is with great pride and pleasure we announce that as of July 26, the City of Alliance Police Department has received accredited status from the State of Nebraska!. Accreditation is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of our police force in order to excel in...
Harrison school bid awarded, value engineering underway
The Sioux County school board selected its winning bidder in the construction of a new elementary school Tuesday but will engage in value engineering with the contractor to eliminate an estimated $1 million in costs to bring it within budget. Three bidders competed for the contract, with Eric Reichert Insulation...
WNCC's Winters selected to serve on PTK Honors Program Council
SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College math instructor Amy Winters was selected by Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society to serve on the Honors Program Council. "I am honored and excited to be a part of this team," Winters said. " I am looking forward to getting to know the other members of the council and getting to share information and ideas."
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Resolved. P202200611 10:35 DISTURBANCE : Officers responded to the 100 block of Missouri Ave. reference a disturbance. Case forwarded to Box Butte County Attorney. Closed - Charges Recommended.
Dawes Co. Sheriff's Office respond to death of Crawford woman
On July 27 at approximately 1:30 p.m. the Dawes County Sheriff's Office and Dawes County EMS responded to a report of a woman who collapsed in her rural Crawford home. 33-year-old Katie Yoder died at the scene. "After a review of evidence and witness interviews, an autopsy was ordered to...
Flash Flood & T-Storm Warnings for Northern Panhandle-Friday
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... West Central Dawes County in the panhandle of Nebraska... Northeastern Sioux County in the panhandle of Nebraska... * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 159 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the...
Chadron police arrest man for cocaine, terroristic threats following chase
On July 28 Chadron Police Officers were called to a local hotel for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and received a statement that a man had reportedly entered into an argument with the owner of the hotel. He had threatened to shoot the owner then fled that area in a silver Mercedes.
