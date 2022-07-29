Hold Up, Is it Illegal to Eat While Driving in Iowa?

koel.com
Related
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
Brain-eating parasite found in Iowa lake, 1 dead
Federal and state health officials on Wednesday confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in an Iowa lake after one swimmer was infected and later died. The lake will remain open as infections are rare, but officials will create signage that warns of the parasite. The amoeba, also known as...
Damaging storms set to strike the Midwest U.S.
A potent storm system is set to swing through the Midwest this weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters say that ingredients will be in place for intense, damaging storms to move through much of the area on Saturday. In addition to the heavy rain and frequent lightning that is typical of summer...
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After 15 months, state investigates injuries at western Iowa nursing home
Fifteen months after a woman was hospitalized for injuries sustained in a western Iowa nursing home, the state has investigated the matter and fined the facility $16,750. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has acknowledged it is dealing with a major backlog of uninvestigated complaints and self-reported incidents at Iowa nursing homes.
Farmer routinely overapplied manure to cropland for years, DNR says
A northern Iowa farmer for years spread excessive amounts of pig manure on his crop fields along with additional commercial fertilizer, which increased the risk of contaminating nearby waterways with nitrate, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The department recently fined Craig Benjegerdes, of Manly, $4,500 for the...
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
7 Best Places To Live on Just a Social Security Check in the Midwest
If you wait long enough to take your Social Security benefits, they may be enough to live on without any other income, depending on your lifestyle and location. While the benefits are not enough for everyone — the average monthly benefit of just over $1,600 — GOBankingRates took a look at where in the Midwest a person can live on around that amount based on the average monthly benefit for retired workers, according to the Social Security Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City was added July 27 to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ list […] The post Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Drunkest City in Every State
Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
Iowa manufacturing company shows why economy isn’t growing
In Pella, IA, Vermeer manufactures agricultural and industrial equipment. The company with 4,000 employees says demand is high – so high that it needs to hire hundreds more workers to meet it. But finding them is a challenge – as is navigating ongoing supply chain roadblocks. Vermeer says it could be contributing more to the GDP which has now fallen two quarters in a row.July 28, 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ottumwa man fined $7K for ‘crater’ full of junk
A rural Ottumwa man who repeatedly failed to remove junk electronics, plastics and other trash from a hole in his backyard has been fined $7,000 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, according to a DNR order. The hole is about 20 feet in diameter and is a remnant of...
New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois
photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Louisiana
There have been over 1 million deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 309 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Louisiana, deaths attributable to the coronavirus per capita are even more common than they […]
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska
While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
Invasive lanternfly first spotted by ‘astute’ central Iowan
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive plant hopper from China that can kill grapevines and many trees — was found in central Iowa this month and spurred a swift response to contain and eradicate it. “The day that they called us, we had a whole herd of people...
Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Did Minnesota accidentally legalize weed?
Minnesota just sorta, kinda, almost legalized weed. A law took effect earlier this month allowing anyone at least 21 years old to purchase edibles or beverages with up to 5 milligrams of hemp-derived THC per serving. Those relatively low potency products with up to 50 milligrams per package still pack enough of a psychoactive punch to get most users plenty high.
University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death
A University of Iowa transplant surgeon has been sanctioned by state licensing authorities after being accused of being under the influence of drugs while operating on a patient who died during the procedure. The patient death occurred in 2017 when Dr. Alan Hemming was the director of the Center for Hepatobiliary Disease and Transplantation at […] The post University of Iowa transplant surgeon sanctioned for 2017 operating-room death appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KOEL 950 AM
Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3