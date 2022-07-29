Buccaneers Will Reportedly "Focus" On 1 Replacement For Ryan Jensen

thespun.com
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Look: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Cowboys Legend Try Aikman
Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman is set to begin a new chapter of his broadcasting career this fall. Aikman, who spent roughly two decades calling games for Fox Sports, is now a part of ESPN. The longtime NFL broadcaster left Fox Sports for ESPN with Joe Buck. They're taking over...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Bill Belichick's Pick For NFL's 2 Greatest Players Ever
The NFL world loves to debate the league's greatest players of all-time. Who's the best on the offensive side of the ball? Who's the greatest on the defensive side of the ball. Few people, if any, are more qualified to answer those questions than Bill Belichick. The legendary New England...
Tom Brady Reacts To Bucs Crushing Injury News
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received crushing injury news early on in training camp, as standout offensive lineman Ryan Jensen went down with what is believed to be a significant injury. Jensen, one of the Buccaneers' most important offensive players, is expected to miss multiple months with an apparent knee injury.
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former NFL Star Eli Manning Lands Interesting New Job
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has landed an interesting new job in retirement. Manning, who won two Super Bowls during his playing days in New York, has bought into an ownership group. The former NFL great has bought into the ownership group for Gotham FC of the NWSL.
Steelers change QB order on Day 6 of camp
The Steelers changed the order of their quarterbacks, providing more opportunity to rookie Kenny Pickett during the team’s first passed practice of training camp.
Dianna Russini Shares Watson Details: NFL World Reacts
The ruling on Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is in. Watson, the superstar quarterback accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by judge Sue Robinson. According to ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini, some close to Watson feel the suspension is too...
Look: Erin Andrews' 2022 Season Photo Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL regular season is almost upon us. NFL teams have reported to training camp and preseason games are set to begin soon. Before you know it, Week 1 of the 2022 regular season will be here. In anticipation of the 2022 season, Erin Andrews shared her promo photo...
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Photo
Josephine Skriver is ready for football. The longtime model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star is excited for her Las Vegas Raiders to make a run at the Super Bowl this season. Skriver, a Danish model, is a die-hard fan of the Silver and Black. "Summer in San Diego. Also.. THIRTY...
Baker Mayfield Reacts To The Deshaun Watson News
With Sue L. Robinson's decision on Monday, its official; Baker Mayfield won't be facing the man the Browns brought in to replace him in Week 1. At the Panthers post-practice media session, Mayfield was asked about Deshaun Watson's suspension and the potential of playing against a Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland team.
Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp
The Green Bay Packers lost Davante Adams in the offseason, but they already have a new darling at wide receiver. 2022 fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs has earned rave reviews from observers at their training camp. This early into camp, Doubs has seemingly solidified his spot on the team’s pecking order. On Saturday, Packers star QB […] The post Aaron Rodgers spills on Packers rookie receiver turning heads at training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Peyton Manning Back With Broncos: NFL World Reacts
Peyton Manning played for two NFL franchises over the course of his professional career, in the Colts and the Broncos. However, it seems clear that Manning has more of a connection with the Broncos. Manning, who still resides in the Denver area, was back at Broncos practice on Saturday. "Peyton...
Steelers Cut Player Following Wide Receiver Signing
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a series of roster moves. Pittsburgh signed a new wide receiver on Monday, adding Javon McKinley to the roster. However, the Steelers had to clear a roster spot following the roster move. Pittsburgh released defensive lineman Tyree Johnson on Monday. The Steelers are currently in...
Look: NFL Star Reveals If He's Dating Kay Adams
Former Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has been linked to NFL host Kay Adams over the past year or so. However, Uzomah and Adams are just friends. Uzomah, who signed with the New York Jets in free agency, was asked about the Adams dating rumors on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, hosted by Will Compton.
Bills Reportedly Suffered Massive Injury At Practice
Last week, Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde left practice on a golf cart. This week, it was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer who went down with an injury. According to multiple reports, Poyer suffered a potentially serious arm injury during Tuesday's practice. Poyer was phenomenal in 2021, racking up 93 tackles,...
Deshaun Watson Suspension Elicits Outrage
Deshaun Watson is a controversial figure right now. After being accused of sexual assault by over 20 women, Watson came out and denied all of the allegations. Having said that, he has settled the vast majority of the lawsuits that were brought his way, and today, he was officially suspended for six games by the NFL.
