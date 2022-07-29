ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Big Ten Could Add Four More West Coast Teams, Maybe A Couple From Florida

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Oregon Football
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
247Sports

CB Jabril Rawls on committing to FSU: "I feel like I’m home every time I step on campus"

Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic three-star cornerback Jabril Rawls committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. ”Why FSU? Because I’ve been there multiple times before I received the offer. It’s been nothing but love from the whole staff and my family been there with me and they loved it also,” Rawls told Noles247.com. “God guided me through this process and help me pick the right fit for me.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Warren
247Sports

ACC Football Road Trip kicks off at Florida State on Monday

The ACC Network will be in Tallahassee on Monday, kicking off their ACC Football Road Trip. As kickoff to the 2022 football season approaches, ACC Network will embark on a three-week, 14-school preseason road trip beginning in Tallahassee at Florida State on Monday, Aug. 1. ACC Football Road Trip will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
dawgnation.com

Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football

ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#American Football#College Football#Usc#The Oregon Ducks#Stanford#Florida State Seminoles
GoDucks.com

Prince Promoted to Associate Head Coach

EUGENE, Ore. – After leading the Oregon attack to major improvement in 2022, Caitlin Prince has been promoted to associate head coach, Chelsea Hoffmann announced on Monday. "We are excited to promote Caitlin to Associate Head Coach" Hoffmann said. "She is a skilled teacher who has built strong relationships with our players, which helped our offense improve significantly last season."
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theosceola.com

Coming Monday: Exciting news about the Osceola’s future

The Osceola is excited to begin its next chapter on Monday, Aug. 1. We’ll officially announce the news at 12:01 a.m. But as part of our agreement we will be able to bring our subscribers and FSU fans more coverage — stories, videos and podcasts — of the Seminoles through our additional hires. We’ll also bring you video analysis from football analysts like Mark Salva, who has contributed his thoughts to podcasts and videos since May 2019, as well as Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Making moves at FSU

Florida State University President Richard McCullough, who is coming up on his first anniversary after being selected to follow former FSU President John Thrasher, continues to build out his leadership team. McCullough’s latest hire is Marla Vickers as FSU’s next vice president for university advancement and president of the FSU...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend. “For the next several days through Saturday we’re going...
PORTLAND, OR
southsoundbiz.com

Duke’s Seafood Building on Ruston Way Sold

Lee & Associates Commercial Real Estate announced in a release this week that it brokered the $6.25 million acquisition of the Duke’s Seafood building located on the Ruston Way Waterfront. Harrison Laird and John Bauder of Lee & Associates represented buyer JGSL Partners, who plans to retain the property...
RUSTON, WA
WCTV

Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death

Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy