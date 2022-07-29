Big Ten Could Add Four More West Coast Teams, Maybe A Couple From Florida

The Osceola is excited to begin its next chapter on Monday, Aug. 1. We’ll officially announce the news at 12:01 a.m. But as part of our agreement we will be able to bring our subscribers and FSU fans more coverage — stories, videos and podcasts — of the Seminoles through our additional hires. We’ll also bring you video analysis from football analysts like Mark Salva, who has contributed his thoughts to podcasts and videos since May 2019, as well as Charlie Ward, Kez McCorvey, Kirk Carruthers and Leroy Smith.

