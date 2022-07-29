Man pleads not guilty after being caught with 507 pounds of marijuana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.

