Man pleads not guilty after being caught with 507 pounds of marijuana

York News-Times
Transient arraigned for meth possession and habitual criminal allegations
YORK – Jakota Moore, 35, who is listed in court documents as being a transient, has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies in a case involving methamphetamine possession and being a habitual criminal. The case began when the York Police Department received information from the York County Sheriff’s Department...
Man Arrested After Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle On West ‘O’ Street
Four people were injured in a two vehicle crash around 8:30 Monday night at Highway 77 and West O street in Lincoln. Just before 8:00 pm a Seward County Sheriff’s deputy observed a speeding vehicle westbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle, but it took off at a high rate of speed and exited the Interstate at exit 373.
York News-Times
Woman sentenced to federal prison after being caught with gun stolen in York County
YORK -- Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell has announced that Katherine Woitaszewski, 36, formerly of Papillion, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison by Chief United States District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr., after being caught with a gun stolen in York County. She was sentenced for...
York News-Times
Man caught with 1,420 pounds of pot in York County pleads not guilty
YORK – Christopher Graves, 44, with addresses in Arizona and Oregon, has pleaded not guilty in a case where he was caught with 1,420 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in York County. His arraignment was held in York County District Court. A deputy with the sheriff’s department...
York News-Times
Warrant issued for former NCCW inmate after failure to appear for assault sentencing
YORK – An arrest warrant was issued for Sarah Beale, 25, a former inmate at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women (NCCW), who has been convicted of second degree assault, a Class 2A felony, and failed to show up for sentencing. She was scheduled to be sentenced by Judge...
Officer uses Taser on man found working on stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer used a Taser to stop a man who ran away after he was found working on a stolen vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 6:00 p.m., officers spotted two stolen vehicles in a parking lot near 84th and Holdredge Streets. When officers...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Man arrested for throwing furniture, assaulting another man
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man in Lincoln was reportedly throwing chairs and tables in public before assaulting someone which led to his arrest, police said. The Lincoln Police Department said officers responded to area of 13th and P Street on July 30 around 1:40 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about a man throwing chairs and tables in the commons area. While responding, officers received information indicating the man was now assaulting another person.
KSNB Local4
Laser assault case going to trial court in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assaulting a police officer. The suspect’s weapon was a powerful laser pointer. A hearing is scheduled next month for Lakota Hawkes, 20. He was arrested June 4 after an officer reported that Hawkes twice pointed a laser at him impairing his vision. Police said the officer experienced spots in his vision, eye pain and a headache. It’s not clear if the laser caused further damage.
York News-Times
Trailer with 42,000 pounds of flour burns in Lancaster County, sheriff's office says
A semi trailer stocked with 42,000 pounds of whole wheat flour caught fire as it traveled through Lancaster County on Monday, completely destroying both the trailer and its contents northwest of Lincoln, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Capt. John Vik said deputies responded around 8:48 p.m. Monday to...
York News-Times
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
Lincoln police release names of suspects in kidnapping and assault case
On Monday afternoon, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrests of two suspects in a kidnapping, assault and sexual assault case.
KSNB Local4
Meth uncovered during Hastings traffic stop
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Hastings residents are behind bars after a traffic stop Saturday evening. Hastings Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 red Ford Focus in the 200 block of North Burlington Avenue at 8:59 p.m. Saturday. HPD Cpl. Nathan Hanson told Local4 News, Brendan Denman, 28,...
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
KSNB Local4
Man injured in Grand Island crash following bar fight
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A late Monday-night crash in Grand Island left a man seriously injured following a bar fight. According to Grand Island Police it started in the 1000 block of Diers Avenue at Bandits Bar when two men were kicked out for fighting. Once in the parking...
Two people kidnapped and assaulted in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department announced on Monday the arrest of two people in connection to a kidnapping and assault investigation. On Friday morning, LPD was alerted by Gage County Sheriff’s Office that a 26-year-old man was walking along a road, bound and with obvious injuries. The victim told deputies he had been kidnapped and beaten at a warehouse at 56th and I-80 in Lincoln on Thursday, before being moved to Gage County.
Pursuit leads to two-vehicle crash on O Street in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit led to a two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln on Monday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 7:57 p.m., a Seward County deputy saw a Mercedes SUV driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 80 near Goehner. The trooper tried to pull...
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Drugs And Gun Found In Traffic Stop
(KFOR NEWS July 29, 2022) Early Thursday morning, Lincoln Police made a traffic stop on 26‐year‐old, Jack Freriks, in the 11th and M Street neighborhood. Freriks was known to have active warrants for his arrest. Freriks ran from officers, but was safely caught and arrested. On the floor...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island crash leaves man seriously injured
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- It was announced Thursday that a Lincoln man will be serving over 17 years in prison for multiple meth-related charges. 42-year-old Andrew Alan Spiehs received 17 1/2 years (210 months) in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more of actual meth.
