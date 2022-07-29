ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff to receive federal funding for flood mitigation

knau.org
 4 days ago
www.knau.org

knau.org

Coconino County COVID-19 community levels back to medium

Health officials say Coconino County’s community level is back down to medium after the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in recent weeks. The median age of new COVID-19 cases is 30 years old, according to a recent report from the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services. Most cases involved those 65 and older. The highest spread was reported within tribal communities and Page.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON

3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Thrillist

8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona

Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
JEROME, AZ

