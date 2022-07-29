Flagstaff to receive federal funding for flood mitigation

www.knau.org
Ducey declares second state of emergency in Coconino County after continued flooding
Governor Doug Ducey has declared a state of emergency in Coconino County following recent flooding. Multiple communities in and near Flagstaff have been impacted since heavy monsoon rains began last month. The declaration makes $200,000 available from the state’s general fund for emergency response and recovery costs. It comes after...
Coconino County COVID-19 community levels back to medium
Health officials say Coconino County’s community level is back down to medium after the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in recent weeks. The median age of new COVID-19 cases is 30 years old, according to a recent report from the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services. Most cases involved those 65 and older. The highest spread was reported within tribal communities and Page.
Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Vegas casinos
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Intense summer thunderstorms that drenched parts of Las Vegas — causing water to cascade from casino ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area — were part of a broad regional monsoon pattern that may repeat through the weekend, a National Weather Service official said Friday.
LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding in the High Country, thunderstorms hitting Tucson
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Storm chances are continuing into the weekend following a busy weather week. The Arizona high country is seeing heavy rains causing flash floods across the area. Parts of the Flagstaff area are under flash flood warnings. How much rain fell in your neighborhood Friday? See rainfall...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON
3 TIME VERDE VALLEY METH DEALER SENTENCED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON. Brian Michael Warner, 54, of Phoenix, has been sentenced to 15 years in the Arizona State Prison for the crimes of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
8 Reasons to Drive to Jerome, Arizona
Jerome might be known as a mining hub turned ghost town, but these days the town is anything but deserted with tens of thousands of visitors. And while ghost hunting is a must-experience activity when in town, Jerome has much more to offer than spooky sightseeing. The town is home to small shops, wineries, and lots of Arizona history—all with views of Arizona at a 5,000-foot elevation. Plus—with it being just two hours away from Phoenix—it’s perfect for a weekend getaway or easy day trip.
30-year-old found dead an hour after jumping in water near popular Arizona state park
A man jumped into the water near a popular Arizona state park and never resurfaced, officials said. The 30-year-old man jumped into water near Slide Rock State Park on Saturday, July 9, the Sedona Fire District said. He didn’t resurface. “Due to the length of time underwater, this call...
