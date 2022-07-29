Juveniles facing charges for incident in Roseland area

www.cbs19news.com
wsvaonline.com
Details released on August County motorcycle death
State Police are releasing some details about a fatal motorcycle crash from this past weekend in northern Augusta County. Public Information Officer Shelby Crouch says just after 11 in the morning Saturday July 30th, State Police responded to a crash on Route 42 just south of Badger Road. A 2015...
cbs19news
wina.com
cbs19news
NBC12
State Police conducting homicide investigation in connection to Louisa woman found dead in Mineral
State Police said officers responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the Town of Mineral for a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led officers to find the body of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley in an outbuilding on the property.
cbs19news
cbs19news
Sheriff's office identifies driver of tractor killed in accident
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a tractor accident that occurred on Friday. According to a release, deputies responded to an incident on Sleepy Hollow Trail around 6:40 p.m. Friday along with crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, the Swoope Fire Department, and the River Heads Fire Department.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities investigating several reports of vehicle break-ins
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with an investigation involving a series of vehicle break-ins that have occurred in the Augusta Farms Road area. The Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of vehicles being rummaged through and items stolen. The incidents are reported to...
Police: Man attempts arson, fires multiple arrows at police while barricaded in shed in Albemarle
A suspect is in custody after an attempted arson incident and a stand-off with police involving a compound bow, the Albemarle County Police Department said.
cbs19news
Three Fluvanna Deputies rescue elderly woman trapped in burning home
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News)--Neighbors are calling them heroes---early this morning three Fluvanna County Sheriff's deputies rescued an elderly woman from her burning home. It's not something you see every day -- deputies running inside a burning building without any gear, to rescue someone. but this morning, three Fluvanna County...
cbs19news
Sheriff's office asks for help to identify suspects in incident from July 21
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to identify some suspects in connection with the theft of a four-wheeler and other items. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of July 21. Three people...
Augusta Free Press
WDBJ7.com
Albemarle County woman arrested, accused of hitting multiple mailboxes while driving intoxicated
A suspect is in custody after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting multiple mailboxes, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.
wina.com
Family asking for help finding a Waynesboro teen missing for 2 weeks
WAYNESBORO (WINA) – Wayesboro police are asking the public’s help to find a missing teen girl who has not been seen since July 19. 17-year old Charleigh Paluszak was last seen wearing sweatpants, a black jacket, and silver necklace. She’s a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes, and about 5’1″ and 112 pounds.
WSLS
76-year-old Roanoke man dies after crashing in Charlotte County
ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after a 76-year-old man lost his life after crashing in Charlotte County on July 24. Authorities say that shortly after 7 a.m., they were called to Drakes Main St. for a report of the single-vehicle crash. We’re told 76-year-old Willis M....
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Louisa community weighs in on woman’s death in homicide
The Virginia State Police is investigating the death of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley after she was found dead Sunday evening.
