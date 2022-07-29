Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

wupe.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
Freon Leak Leads To Temporary Closure Of Pittsfield, MA Walmart
A listener of Live 95.9 shared Walmart's Facebook post, however... Soon after we started talking about it, listeners were texting us that the Pittsfield Fire Department was on scene along with the Hazmat team. We still didn't know why, however. I had a chance to speak with Pittsfield Fire Deputy...
Lanesborough, MA Police Moving To New Location; Summer Street Construction Begins
It may be long overdue, but the Lanesborough Police Department is finally in the process of moving to its new location as of Monday. Lanesborough Police posted to their Facebook page on Monday the following:. Today we are in the process of moving to our new location located at 545...
A Monday Afternoon House Fire In Pittsfield Is Deemed Accidental
Firefighters in Pittsfield were able to quickly extinguish a house fire at 125 Second Street on Monday afternoon. According to a report by the Pittsfield Fire Department, the fire was called in at around 5:30 PM. The fire was accidental in nature... According to the fire report issued by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Berkshire County Firefighters Send Mutual Aid To Paper Mill Fire
Berkshire County firefighters from New Marlborough Fire & Rescue along with the Southern Berkshire County Tanker Task Force provided mutual aid for a fire in the town of Russell, MA Tuesday evening. Russell is about 30 miles or so up Route 23, a little less than an hour drive from New Marlborough.
An Ugly Stretch Of Road In Pittsfield To Be Milled And Paved
The Pittsfield Street Improvement Project has been ongoing for some time now, and it has consisted primarily of repaving city roads that are in bad shape. Well, one of the roads in the city that has certainly been in need of repaving for some time is East Street. On Monday, the city crew's work schedule will shift to that rough riding stretch.
Springfield Man Arrested In Berkshire County For Vandalism
Once again, multiple law enforcement organizations working together as a team leads to the arrest of a Springfield man right here in Berkshire County. And this individual was apparently caught on camera defacing a Sheriff's Office building!. Proving the theory that "teamwork makes the dream work", Pittsfield Police and Berkshire...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Do You Do If You Find An Injured Bird In Massachusetts?
I'm writing this as more of a question for those who might have an answer, rather than as an informational article with answers. This is a situation I found myself in on Sunday at my home in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. One of my many hats is that of a musician. I...
Beware: This Paving Scam Could Target Berkshire County Homes
With another Berkshire County winter really not that far away you could be thinking about possibly having your driveway freshly paved. If you are, you will want to exercise caution in just who you hire to do the work. It could end up costing you a lot of money for very little or nothing in return.
Berkshire Residents Can’t Keep Up With A Carousel Of Changes In Local TV News
Just when you thought the revolving door stopped swinging when it came to keeping up with TV news anchors and reporters, it seems to be a never-ending spiral of departure, new arrivals and rearrangement of employees which leads to the question: What is happening behind the scenes at TV stations as ch-ch-ch-changes continue to be a constant, not only out west in the Albany, New York area but also east of us in Springfield, Massachusetts, one station in particular has seen it's share of revisions to it's staff. Let's break this down piece by piece:
State Police Warn Berkshire County About Recent Car Break-Ins
Apparently, and some of you in Berkshire County may have already been aware of it, there's been a mini crime spree going on lately involving vehicle break-ins at country clubs in Berkshire County and southern Vermont. According to a media statement from the Vermont State Police, a duo, comprised of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MassWildlife Offering Five Free Learn to Fish Events in Western Massachusetts
Have you always wanted to fish, but never learned how? Well now is your chance as MassWildlife Angler Education is offering free training throughout Berkshire and Hampshire Counties. Presented by the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife, each of these no-cost events, hosted at various lakes and ponds will be...
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Habitat Will Dedicate 2 Pittsfield Homes and Welcome New Families
The Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity will be dedicating two newly constructed homes and welcoming new families to those homes on Saturday. The organization says in a media release today that the dedications have been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated materials supply chain issues, and labor shortages.
Berkshire Residents: I Share With You My Biggest Pet Peeve
Let's face it: We all have something that pretty much annoys us in this "so-called 21st century" One thing I noticed is we have become more aloof as individuals just don't communicate on a one-on-one basis just like in the good ol' days. For example, instead of picking up the phone to chat, we are texting, e-mailing and leaving messages to one another. But there is another sidebar that irks me in more ways than one.
One of Berkshire County’s Most Amazing Car Shows is Coming Soon (photos)
Summer in Berkshire County. There's nothing like it and one of the big attractions in the Berkshires during the summertime are car shows. It seems like every week or so during the summer, another car show pops up. I mean, you could throw a dart at a map of the Berkshires and end up hitting a town that's holding a car show. Berkshire residents love them. Whether it's entering their vehicles and showing off their beauties or being a spectator that tours around to see what folks have to offer, car shows are a big hit in Berkshire County.
I Moved Away From Wyoming Only Find Out There’s a Wyoming in MA
I recently made the move. It took approximately 27 hours inside a U-Haul with an unhappy cat in a carrier, next to me in the passenger seat. Cheyenne, Wyoming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The two cities couldn't be any more different in culture. While I thought Wyoming was in my rearview mirror, in more ways than one, I also found out that there's actually a Wyoming in Massachusetts. I mean...wait, what?
Lack Of Acceptable Mobile Coverage In Pittsfield Is Just Plain Silly
This is going to be a bit of a rant, so bear with me. News reporters don't often give their opinions, and for good reason, but sometimes it just can't be avoided. And if I'm wrong about this, feel free to comment and let me know how you feel. Especially Pittsfield area residents.
Tummy Issues? Careful–Multiple Laxatives Being Recalled
Now, this will probably sound like a joke, Berkshire County, but trust me, it's not. And as anyone who suffers from constipation will tell you, it's definitely nothing to joke about. This is why, if you're currently taking magnesium citrate to relieve constipation, you need to know about this nationwide recall.
WUPE
Pittsfield, MA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wupe.com
Comments / 0