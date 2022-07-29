ZEE5 Global Plots U.S. Expansion With Local Productions, Grassroots Penetration (EXCLUSIVE)

www.sfgate.com
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
americanmilitarynews.com
Reports: Chinese fighter jets headed to Taiwan Strait as Pelosi lands
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Chinese fighter jets were reported flying toward Taiwan on Tuesday as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei. China’s state-run CGTN new channel reported Su-35 fighter jets were crossing the Taiwan Strait at around...
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
Oracle, once headquartered in Bay Area, reportedly undergoing mass layoffs
The company reportedly talked about cutting its costs by $1 billion.
Nintendo Q1 Switch sales slump 22% to 3.43 million units
TOKYO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Japan's Nintendo Co Ltd (7974.T) said on Wednesday it sold 22% less of its Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier, while maintaining its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.
UK ‘heading for stagflation’ as households face cost of living crisis – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
China has banned more than 2,000 Taiwan food imports amid Pelosi's visit as Beijing steps up trade weaponization
China has banned products including pineapples in the past as tensions between the two territories rose, but the ban is far more extensive this time.
BMW sees full-year drop in output amid volatile second half
BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) warned on Wednesday of a highly volatile second half as challenges from inflation and gas shortage fears to ongoing supply chain bottlenecks weighed on demand, with higher pricing only partially offsetting lower output.
Volvo Cars July sales drop 21.5%, sees improvement ahead
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group's (VOLCARb.ST) July sales were down 21.5% from a year earlier as supply chain problems continued to hamper production, but could rebound in the coming months, the Sweden-based automaker said on Wednesday.
EU urges dialogue to reduce risks amid Taiwan tension
BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The European Union called on Wednesday for tensions over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan to be resolved through dialogue and for communication channels with China to be kept open to avoid miscalculation.
Solana Blockchain Reports 'Outage' As Developers Investigate Exploit
The Solana SOL/USD network went offline briefly on Tuesday night following reports that private keys to hot wallets in the ecosystem had been compromised. What Happened: Solana Status reported a “minor service outage” prompting speculation from market participants that developers had intentionally halted the network to prevent the ongoing exploit from worsening.
Allbirds, San Francisco techies' favorite shoemaker, conducts layoffs
Its stock has declined by about 70% so far this year.
How a San Francisco DJ found purpose on the front lines of Ukraine
What it's like to train soldiers by day and rave in bomb shelters at night.
