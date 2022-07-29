There’s Many Ways To Choose Your Lottery Numbers

wnynewsnow.com
Comedy Fest 2022: What Local Businesses Are Doing To Prepare
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The 2022 Lucille Ball Comedy Festival kicks off on Wednesday, and local businesses are gearing up for the thousands of tourists esteemed to make the trip to the Jamestown area. The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is among those preparing for the...
Erie Hosting PA FOP Convention for the First Time in Decades
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Over the next few days, you may notice hundreds of Pennsylvania’s law enforcement officers visiting the city of Erie and enjoying the hotels, restaurants and recreation that the city offers. That’s because Erie and the Erie area FOP lodges are hosting the...
Historic Jamestown Trolley Looking For A Permanent Home
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic Jamestown Trolley car is looking for a permanent home, a place where it can be on display for the public to see. Bob Johnston, founder of the Jamestown Trolley Car Restoration Project, began efforts to restore Car #93 in 1996, after he located and acquired the old trolley car.
Staying Safe During Marathon Swims
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Many athletes may be gearing up for the Presque Isle triathlon this weekend and although finishing in a good time is a priority so is safety. This comes as a woman from Cleveland, Jeanne Debonis, attempted to swim across Lake Erie on Sunday, but had to get pulled from the water due to poor conditions and cold temperatures, just a few miles from the shore.
Youth Go For Gold In 4-H Show
DUNKIRK – The Chautauqua County Fair returned this month from a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. 4-H exhibitors presented all-week long, which included a variety of animals ranging from cattle to goats. One event that took place was the dairy goat and meat goat shows. Youth were judged...
NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State’s Comptroller is directing a Chautauqua County village to rollout additional oversight of their clerk’s and treasurer’s records after a former official was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in village funds. In February 2021, State...
Concerns Expressed Over New Chautauqua County Landfill Commission
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – To much of the dismay of Public Facilities workers, the Chautauqua County Legislature approved a new commission to oversee the County’s Landfill last week. The seven member proposed group will consist of local officials, private businesses, and local waste experts appointed by...
Fire Damages Fredonia Pub
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A fire caused damage to a local pub in the village of Fredonia on Monday afternoon. First responders were called to Heenan’s Irish Pub at 39 East Main Street around 3 p.m. When crews arrived on scene, they reported smoke billowing from...
JPD Forensics Unit Visits Persell JUMP Program
JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police Detective Damon and CSI Detective Rex Goot visited with students as part of the school’s summer JUMP program. “You can see these fingerprints,” said JPD Crime Scene Investigation Detective Craig Damon as he placed his hand on this police vehicle. “What if you can’t see the fingerprints? That’s what this is for.”
Man Accused Of Threatening To Hit Person With A Baseball Bat
CASSADAGA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old is facing charges after threatening to hit a person with a baseball bat at a Chautauqua County residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8248 Griswold Road near Cassadaga around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate the alleged threat.
Storms Arrive Tonight, More Humidity For The First Week Of August
JAMESTOWN – There will be the chance for some thunderstorms this evening, some of which could be a bit on the stronger side, as the humidity stay in place through much of this week. The NOAA Storm Prediction Center has placed the western-most part of the region under a...
Jamestown Fire Department Announces Two New Battalion Chiefs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Jamestown firefighters have been promoted to Battalion Chief. The Jamestown Fire Department announced that firefighter Shawn Shilling will now command the department’s third platoon while Ryan Roush will lead the department’s second platoon. Shilling first joined JFD in 2008 after...
JHS Incoming Freshmen Hear About Potential Career Paths
JAMESTOWN – Early College High School students from JHS have had the opportunity this summer to participate in an academic orientation at Jamestown Community College. This experience helped students understand college-level academic expectations and become familiarized with the JCC campus. “The Early College High School grant helps students who...
Mainly Dry Weather Through Monday Evening
JAMESTOWN – Quiet weather will continue across the region through the first half of Monday before shower chances return late Monday night. Sunday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies across the area with high temperatures a bit warmer then Saturday. Highs will reach the lower-80’s with dew points still low.
